Brief closure on US30/East Lincolnway in Cheyenne planned for Thursday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be closing a portion of US Highway 30/East Lincolnway on Thursday, weather permitting.



Crews will be closing the eastbound lane from Pershing Boulevard to Whitney Road Thursday morning.



During the closure crews will be addressing the shoulder and smoothing out the rutted roadway. The closure is anticipated to last the day, with traffic reopening for the evening commute.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will be diverted to Pershing Blvd.



Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.