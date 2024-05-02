Submit Release
Contract patch job to begin this week

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin road work at the US Highway 85 Port of Entry this week, weather permitting.

The project consists of paving the US 85 Port of Entry parking lot. The Port of Entry will be closed while work takes place.

Crews will then move to Roundtop Road near Cheyenne where they will mill and pave a 1.8 mile stretch of roadway. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for this portion.

Finally crews will address a 3.1 mile stretch of Interstate 80 near Laramie. Crews will be milling and paving in the eastbound lanes through Telephone Canyon.

Motorists will likely encounter travel delays through the work zone, including potential lane shifts and lowered speed limits. Travelers should take it slow and stay alert for changing construction patterns.

The work is expected to be completed in October.  All project schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

