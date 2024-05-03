Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open for Secluded Oregon Coastline Gem

'Nestucca Sea Ranch', 41900 Horizon View Avenue, Central Coast, Cloverdale, Oregon 'Nestucca Sea Ranch', 41900 Horizon View Avenue, Central Coast, Cloverdale, Oregon 'Nestucca Sea Ranch', 41900 Horizon View Avenue, Central Coast, Cloverdale, Oregon 'Nestucca Sea Ranch', 41900 Horizon View Avenue, Central Coast, Cloverdale, Oregon 'Nestucca Sea Ranch', 41900 Horizon View Avenue, Central Coast, Cloverdale, Oregon

Auction for ‘Nestucca Sea Ranch’ closes 16 May in cooperation with Brian Ladd of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has opened with a current ask of $3.5 million for ‘Nestucca Sea Ranch’ in cooperation with Brian Ladd of Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. Tucked against Oregon’s shimmering Pacific Coast, bidding for the ultra-luxe, 7,000-square-foot coastal estate will continue online through 16 May via the firm’s online marketplace. This is the second time the property will be offered through Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, as its current owner purchased it at auction in 2014.

Nestled along Oregon's central coast, ‘Nestucca Sea Ranch’ sprawls across 25 acres of pristine land, boasting a secluded cove where the river meets the ocean. Its architectural design seamlessly integrates with the natural beauty of the surrounding countryside, showcasing expansive picture windows that frame breathtaking vistas of windswept grasslands, tidal currents, Haystack Rock, and neighboring headlands. Ascending the grand staircase crafted from exquisite Mahogany and Purpleheart wood, visitors can access a unique highlight: a panoramic viewing tower providing unobstructed 360-degree views of the surrounding landscape.

Located at 41900 Horizon View Avenue, the residence comprises four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom, complemented by numerous fireplaces throughout. The primary retreat, characterized by a vast wall of windows showcasing expansive vistas, features a cozy sitting area with bespoke built-ins and a fireplace, along with a luxurious spa-like bath complete with a soaking tub. The property boasts a spacious formal dining room and a chef's kitchen equipped with built-in banquette seating and a discreet wine cellar. Additional highlights encompass guest or caretaker quarters above the three-car garage, a guest cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom ideal for accommodating visitors, and exclusive access to the river complemented by an adjacent boathouse.

"Interest in ‘Nestucca Sea Ranch’ has been high from the moment we unveiled it," said Charlie Engel, director of business development at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "Rarely does such a unique coastal gem like this one become available for purchase. We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response from our extensive network of prospective buyers as we approach our two-week open bidding period, in partnership with Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty.”

The property offers an array of outdoor amenities, including a spacious wrap-around patio, five garage spaces, and storm shutters for added security. Situated near various local attractions, it provides easy access to Pacific City, Lincoln City, Cannon Beach, Newport, and Oregon's wine country. The future owner can enjoy a diverse range of outdoor activities, cultural experiences, and convenient travel options, making it an ideal coastal retreat.

“From the moment we first saw Nestucca Sea Ranch at auction nearly 10 years ago, we knew this was a special place,” stated the seller. “Now that the time has come for us to move on, it’s only natural that we once again entrust Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, with the support of our real estate agent, Brian, to handle the auction of this one-of-a-kind property, given their professionalism and expertise. Our family has cherished our time here over the years, and we look forward to passing it to a new owner to enjoy this idyllic home as we have.”

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans over 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

###