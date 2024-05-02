Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,737 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Lieutenant Governor Miller, Maryland Department of State Police to Honor Fallen Heroes

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and the Maryland Department of State Police will honor those in the Department who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony.

Lieutenant Governor Miller will accompany Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. and the surviving family members of 43 fallen state troopers and a fallen deputy chief state fire marshal to honor their services to Maryland. Two troopers who were killed while on active duty in World War II will also be remembered.

Hundreds of people, including active and retired state troopers and deputy state fire marshals, are expected to attend.

WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE FALLEN HEROES CEREMONY
WHEN: WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2024, 11:00 A.M.
WHERE: MARYLAND STATE POLICE HEADQUARTERS, FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL (QUADRANGLE), 1201 REISTERSTOWN ROAD, PIKESVILLE, MD 21208

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

 

You just read:

Media Advisory: Lieutenant Governor Miller, Maryland Department of State Police to Honor Fallen Heroes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more