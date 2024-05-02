Media Advisory: Lieutenant Governor Miller, Maryland Department of State Police to Honor Fallen Heroes

May 2, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller and the Maryland Department of State Police will honor those in the Department who have lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual Fallen Heroes Ceremony.

Lieutenant Governor Miller will accompany Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. and the surviving family members of 43 fallen state troopers and a fallen deputy chief state fire marshal to honor their services to Maryland. Two troopers who were killed while on active duty in World War II will also be remembered.

Hundreds of people, including active and retired state troopers and deputy state fire marshals, are expected to attend.

WHAT: MARYLAND STATE POLICE FALLEN HEROES CEREMONY

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, MAY 8, 2024, 11:00 A.M.

WHERE: MARYLAND STATE POLICE HEADQUARTERS, FALLEN HEROES MEMORIAL (QUADRANGLE), 1201 REISTERSTOWN ROAD, PIKESVILLE, MD 21208

###

