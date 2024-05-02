Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Continues to Set New Benchmarks for the Industry with Historic Sale at Sotheby’s London

‘Rancho El Salto’, Valle de Bravo, Mexico 'Migdale Castle', 3872-3874 Route 44, Millbrook, New York ‘Albero del Segnale’, 13320 Signal Tree Lane, Potomac, Maryland 'Silk Shadow', Mykonos, Greece 'Azienda Agricola Montefiorito', Asti, Monferrato Region, Italy

Over US$100 million in marquee real estate to be offered at Sotheby’s London for first time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is proud to present over US$100 million in marquee offerings as part of its inaugural ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s London as it continues to set new benchmarks for the industry. As the first-ever Sotheby’s exhibition of real estate to gavel live in Europe, the evening sale will feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe.

Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York, properties will be on public view at Sotheby’s New Bond Street location beginning 24 May, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. This unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

Bidding for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, and culminate live on 30 May.

The sale’s ‘Important Global Properties’ collection will continue online, with bidding closing between 17-24 June. As the only international auction house to hold dedicated sales of Irish Art, the sale further coincides with Sotheby’s exhibitions of its Modern British & Irish Art sales.

“Our global sales continue to be our most highly sought-after events. On the heels of our groundbreaking auction at Sotheby’s Hong Kong, we’re honored to celebrate another monumental achievement with Sotheby’s in London. The marquee offerings in our inaugural sale will mark the first time luxury real estate will gavel on the auction stage of the renowned auction house in its 280-year history in Europe,” stated Krystal Aeby, president of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our revolutionary auctions with Sotheby’s continue to redefine the luxury real estate landscape, and this moment in time is a testament to our dedication to excellence, our commitment to breaking barriers, and our collective continuance to making history."

As the world’s premier luxury real estate marketplace, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is no stranger to representing exceptional properties. Notably, the firm recently successfully auctioned ‘La Dune’' on famed Gin Lane in Southampton at Sotheby’s New York for a record-breaking US$88.48 million in January 2024.

Headlining the upcoming sale are a 65± acre equestrian estate in Valle de Bravo, Mexico; an expansive, 34,000-square-foot, 200-acre circa 1927 castle in upstate New York with sweeping Catskills views; a magnificent Tuscan-style residence located in Potomac, Maryland; a seaside villa on Greece’s famed Mykonos Island; and a historic Italian wine vineyard in the foothills of the Piedmont Mountains.

‘Rancho El Salto’ in Valle de Bravo, Mexico is an expansive 65.48-acre ranch and estate in a nature-filled oasis in Mexico’s famed Valle de Bravo. Located in a gorgeous lakeside town along the shore of the popular water sports destination Lake Valle de Bravo and near a diverse natural landscape including rivers, lakes, waterfalls and bountiful forestry, the residence is a prime choice for nature and equestrian lovers.

In addition to its nearby environment, ‘Rancho El Salto’ offers facilities such as a swimming pool, jacuzzi, swim lane, soccer field, paddle tennis court, horse-riding arena, fully-equipped stable, golf green with nine tees at different distances, and a greenhouse. The country house, tinged with Italian Tuscany accents throughout, spans 19,375 square feet and offers seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four partial bathrooms.

Listed at US$26.2 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between US$5 million and US$10 million.

Migdale Castle, located at 3872-3874 Route 44 in the Village of Millbrook, New York, is one of the Hudson Valley’s most iconic properties. Sitting on 200 acres of land that are broken into two parcels—one 50-acre piece, and an adjacent 150-acre piece, available for separate sales or together as a unit—the home exists as an expansive four-story residence that occupies 34,000 square feet and encompasses 29 rooms, 10 bedrooms, 12 full baths, six half baths, and 12 fireplaces, 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a 13-seat media room, an athletic room, a golf simulator, and an elevator. A winding private driveway marks the entrance to the property, leading to a renovated 5,000 square-foot gatehouse and opening up to sweeping vistas of over 100 acres of meticulously manicured lawns and beautiful gardens, as well as stunning views of the Catskill Mountains.

The residence has a storied past. Its cornerstone was laid in 1927 by the daughter of Andrew Carnegie, who aimed to evoke the grandeur of another famous Carnegie property, Skibo Castle in Scotland. Acquired by its present owners in 2000, they embarked on a four-year renovation project, expanding the property with an additional 100-acre lot to its existing 200 acres, resulting in the unveiling of one of Millbrook’s premier and most expansive estates.

Listed at US$14 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with co-listing agent Heather Croner of Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between US$4 million and US$8 million.

‘Albero del Segnale’ is a magnificent Tuscan-style residence located in Potomac, Maryland. Located at 13320 Signal Tree Lane, the property's historic charm permeates its design, with vintage and reclaimed materials lending authenticity to its ambiance. The journey begins with a driveway paved with centuries-old cobblestones, originally used as ballast on European sailing ships before gracing the streets of cities. Flanked by imposing Corinthian limestone pillars adorned with custom Italian lanterns, the driveway leads to a sprawling cobblestone piazza unveiling the home's stone and stucco exterior, crowned with multi-colored roof tiles reminiscent of a small Italian hillside town. Noteworthy is the presence of a bell tower housing a 300-lb bronze bell.

Encompassing 26,698 square feet, the estate boasts six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, and four half baths, all exuding a historic Tuscan ambiance.

At nearly 10 acres, ‘Albero del Segnale,’ or ‘Signal Tree,’ in English, derives its name from its Civil War heritage, where an old chestnut tree on the property was used by Union troops as a signal relay station. From the top of the tree, troops were afforded a direct line of sight both to the U.S. Capitol and to Maryland Heights, just across the Potomac River from Harper’s Ferry. ‘The Signal Tree’ is famously illustrated in an 1866 issue of Harper’s Monthly Magazine, depicting the tree, stripped of foliage, and outfitted in a series of ladders and platforms, where troops would be situated at the top of the tree to relay signals in both directions. In more recent years, construction teams inadvertently excavated an area where the blacksmith tent had stood a century-and-a-half earlier, uncovering a large horseshoe and a block of blacksmith coal.

The current owners are the esteemed Dr. Gregory Prince, a distinguished virologist, entrepreneur, and author, alongside his wife, JaLynn Prince, a philanthropist and entrepreneur. The two have cherished the residence as the keystone of their family, where they raised their three children.

Listed at US$11.5 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Peg Mancuso of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between US$3 million and US$6 million.

‘Silk Shadow’ is a stunning cliffside villa in the ultra-luxurious Agios Lazaros enclave of Mykonos, Greece. The opulent villa features designer ensuite bathrooms, all equipped with luxurious amenities such as steam showers and oversized tubs. The expansive living room and dining area afford panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, while a chef's kitchen and a state-of-the-art gym cater to guests' every need.

Outdoors, a large infinity pool sparkles under the starlit sky, while a jacuzzi invites up to 10 guests to indulge in an indulgent soak. Custom sunbeds and loungers offer endless relaxation amid the warm Mediterranean sun, while the villa's unique location provides shelter from the renowned Mykonian winds.

The property boasts awe-inspiring views over the glistening sea, accompanied by amenities that complement its owner’s elevated lifestyle. Situated within the sought-after enclave of Mykonos, it presents premier investment potential, poised for steady income generation while delivering exceptional experiences for guests.

Listed at €6.9 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Greece Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between €2.5 million and €3.5 million.

‘Azienda Agricola Montefiorito’ in the quiet Italian mountainside town of Asti is a monastery-turned-private estate with its oldest building dating back to the 1600s. This stunning property was meticulously renovated over the past 15 years with the best consultants the region has to offer in order to preserve its historic charm. The upgrades have infused the estate with carefully crafted modernized amenities, landscaped grounds with a pool, wine-tasting facilities, its own church, and so much more.

The main villa of ‘Azienda Agricola Montefiorito’ features a ground-floor living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. The upper floor encompasses three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a laundry room. The exterior has a classic Italian design with beautiful shutters and red roof tiles. Additional buildings on the property include a wine-tasting area, a cellar, and two independent apartments. The estate also includes a lovely courtyard, a renovated church, a 200-square-meter panoramic terrace, and an infinity pool with a bar, perfect for hosting events.

Over four hectares of the estate are organic vineyards of Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes that can produce up to 40,000 bottles of authentic wine.

Listed at €3.95 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Italy Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between €1 million and €2 million.

Additional highlights from the sale include:

21 Teresa Lane in Tybee Island, Savannah-Hilton Head area, Georgia is a stunning, fully remodeled southern gem on over two acres of secluded beachfront. Listed for US$5.6 million with Kelli Weis of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$1.3 million to US$3 million.

1960 Broadway #7 in San Francisco, California hosts architectural cachet and a premier Bay Area address in a Golden Age architectural masterpiece built in 1925. Stunning from the exterior, with an intimate nine units in total, the residence spans the entire 7th floor, featuring statement French doors and wrought-iron balconettes, letting sweeping views and light flood the interior and creating the ultimate setting for entertaining. Listed for US$6.5 million with Bernadette Lamothe of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage, starting bids are expected between US$1.5 million to US$3 million.

Lot 11 on the Turks a Caicos Islands features unrivaled panoramic ocean views at an island ‘penthouse’ location set amongst the serene private estates of The Summit—a low-density, exclusive residential enclave on Provo’s historic Blue Mountain. The unique residential-zoned island ‘penthouse’ commands north and south facing ocean views from the highest point in the Islands at approximately 160 feet above sea level, affording magnificent 360-degree panoramic ocean views. Listed for US$2.7 million with Courtney Chapman of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$500,000 to US$750,000.

Lot 40 on the Turks and Caicos Islands is an opportunity to acquire one of the last-remaining oceanfront sites in TCI’s prestigious Blue Mountain location. Rising gently to 60 feet above sea level, and enjoying 120 feet of frontage, the property affords spectacular views over a multitude of blue ocean hues and the coral reef break of TCI’s Princess Alexandria National Park. Benefiting from serene natural surroundings, the property is nestled amongst numerous private estates, with a completed modern villa to the east and a vacant lot to the west. Listed for US$3.25 million with Courtney Chapman of Turks and Caicos Sotheby’s International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$500,000 to US$1 million.

2110 North Ocean Boulevard #26D in Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a stunning penthouse with unrivaled panoramic ocean and city views and abundant natural light. Listed for US$3.992 million with Linda Seitel of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$1.2 million and US$2.5 million.

600 Colebrook Court NW in Chastain Park, Atlanta, Georgia is a luxurious, contemporary home in Atlanta on a lovely landscaped lot that can be seen through the walls of glass windows. The newly constructed home has over 12,000 square feet of living space and a rooftop with over 3,000 square feet and a walkout pool overlooking the wooded landscape. Listed for US$3.72 million with Lisa Bennett of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty, the reserve is US$2.75 million.

367 Anderson Road in Whitesboro, Greater Dallas-Fort Worth is a beautiful Texas estate featuring premier equestrian facilities, luxury amenities, and peaceful living set on over 86 acres of land with 30 acres of pipe fence pasture, a 2-acre stocked pond, a casita, and a main house. Listed for US$5.75 million with Michaela Chicotsky, David Chicotsky, and Niklas Larson of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$1.275 million and US$2.75 million.

8719 South Palouse in Spokane, Washington is a gorgeous Tuscan-style estate featuring high-quality imported materials and high-end modern amenities. The 11,000-plus square foot home brings the beauty of Old World design to the Pacific Northwest on over 15 acres, including a garden and fruit orchard. Listed for US$4.75 million with John Williams of Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty, starting bids are expected up to US$1.75 million.

‘Camelot Ridge Resort’, located at 534 South 500 East #57 in Avilla, Fort Wayne Area, Indiana is an outdoorsman's oasis and hunter's retreat with an expansive estate and 170-plus acres of pristine hardwood trees, rolling hills, miles of trails, and a serene lake that give way to a majestic lodge. With abundant wildlife available and many established hunting rifle, bow, and tower blinds throughout the property, the retreat is ideal for personal adventure or for hosting large groups. Listed for US$3.495 million with Sandy Ginn of Encore Sotheby's International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$900,000 and US$1.6 million.

6350 North Lake Boulevard, North Lake Tahoe, California is an award-winning design, luxury retreat offering majestic mountain views on gorgeous Lake Tahoe. The newly constructed and never-before-lived-in contemporary property plays a perfect host to relaxing vacations with family and a low-key lifestyle centered around the outdoors. Listed for US$6.9 million with Trudi Lee and Camille Duvall of Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, starting bids are expected between US$2 million and US$4 million.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.