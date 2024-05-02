Submit Release
Total Sports Solutions Announces Sponsorship of Canada’s First Professional Pickleball Tour

OAKVILLE, ON, CANADA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSS Pickleball, a division of Total Sports Solutions (TSS), a leader in sports equipment and event sponsorship, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Canadian Pickleball Association’s (CPA) inaugural Pro Tour. TSS Pickleball will serve as a proud sponsor of the CPA Pro Tour, marking a significant milestone in Canada’s sports history as the first professional pickleball tour across the nation.

Starting in June 2024, the CPA Pro Tour will take place in Toronto at the HISPORTS Pickleball facilities, promising an exhilarating showcase of talent with categories ranging from amateur to professional levels. The tour is set to highlight the sport’s growth in Canada and the prowess of top pickleball players across various categories.

Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sports Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We're excited to support the CPA as they launch Canada’s first pro pickleball tour. This initiative not only highlights the growing popularity of pickleball but also aligns with our commitment to promoting sports and active lifestyles across all ages. It’s a privilege to help spotlight the incredible talents of these athletes and to contribute to the sport’s vibrant community.”

The tour will feature a double elimination format in both singles and doubles categories, ensuring fierce competition and high-level play. With a total prize pool of $15,000 for the professional divisions, the CPA Pro Tour aims to attract Canada’s finest pickleball players and provide them with a platform to excel and gain recognition in their sport.

TSS Pickleball’s sponsorship includes significant support for the operational aspects of the tour, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to fostering athletic excellence and community involvement. This partnership underscores TSS’s role in advancing competitive sports in Canada and its commitment to enhancing the profile of emerging sports like pickleball.

For more information about the CPA Pro Tour and to learn how you can participate or attend, visit the CPA Pro Tour website.

-30-

About Total Sport Solutions Inc.:

Total Sport Solutions Inc. is a Canadian leader in creating backyard courts, indoor sports facilities, multi-sport gymnasiums, and more. Our goal is to bring families and friends together through sport by providing a full turnkey solution that makes building a residential backyard court or indoor basketball facility in Canada a stress-free undertaking. When you combine our experienced team, superior materials, and exceptional service, you get Total Sport Solutions - the source for backyard courts, pickleball and basketball facilities, and more. To learn more, visit www.totalsportsolutions.ca/

