ASTERRA to unveil new API at GEOINT

Distinct advantages are gained from ASTERRA’s new API and L-Band SAR analytics, helping the Earth observation and GIS ecosystem evolve.

We are thrilled to share how valuable insights derived from L-band SAR can be when used by the Earth observation industry to empower enhanced decision-making abilities and strategic planning” — Jasmin Inbar, ASTERRA vice president and head of Earth observation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASTERRA will unveil their new API and L-Band SAR analytics capabilities and benefits at the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation’s GEOINT Symposium May 5-8, 2024 in Kissimmee, FL. ASTERRA, the world leaders in the use of L-band SAR for commercial and government applications, will share how their innovative solutions are creating all new pathways in the Earth observation and GIS ecosystems for the different applications in the market.To share how L-band SAR offers distinct advantages in Earth observation, such as ground penetration over X-band and C-band, will be Jasmin Inbar, ASTERRA vice president and head of Earth observation. Inbar will give a lightning talk at 1:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 6 at the GEOINT Innovation Hub.“We are thrilled to share how valuable insights derived from L-band SAR can be when used by the Earth observation industry to empower enhanced decision-making abilities and strategic planning for all market applications,” said Inbar. “It operates seamlessly day and night, regardless of adverse weather conditions or surface variations, delivering vital insights exactly when and where needed. With our new API, it is an open garden with limitless applications.”ASTERRA is also providing new opportunities for the geospatial intelligence community to gather, network, and collaborate at GEOINT. Together with Aurora Alliance , they are hosting a networking event for women in the Earth observation and government sectors at ASTERRA booth number 1511 on Monday, May 6 at 10:15 a.m. EDT.What sets L-band SAR apart is its penetrating technology, revealing insights from beneath the Earth's surface. This attribute is critical for both commercial and government intelligence, providing valuable insights that can be used for many purposes. For instance, L-band SAR's reach extends to complex terrains like dense forests, where it can peer through thick tree canopies.For the GEOINT community, L-band SAR is an essential tool that significantly enhances their ability to decipher complex environments and make informed decisions for intelligence operations.To provide more opportunities for connecting with industry experts and professionals throughout the symposium, ASTERRA will host their Satellite Theater at their booth 1511. Presenting partners include Amazon Web Services on Tuesday, May 6 at 10:15 a.m. to present on integration capabilities and collaborative opportunities. Join them also at 4:00 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday for networking happy hours and to listen to more insightful presentations.***About ASTERRAASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, levees, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s API and proprietary algorithms, along with their highly educated scientists and engineers, are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io ###Media Contact:Alexa HessBPR InternationalAlexa@bpr.international+17406242893

ASTERRA Earth Observation