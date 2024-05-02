Social Media Sensation Ian McAlister Expands Partnership Roster & Launches #StayToxic Merchandise in Q1
Roster of partners includes Apple TV+, RYZE Superfoods and GLOW BeveragesORLANDO, FL., UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ian McAlister (@ian_mcalister on TikTok, Instagram) refuses to stand still and has kicked off 2024 by announcing expanded services as a social media influencer, including the launch of branded #StayToxic merchandise and new partnerships with brands such as Apple TV+, RYZE Superfoods and GLOW Beverages. Through his creativity, humor and engaging personality, Ian subtly, but distinctly, gains his followers' attention and brings awareness to the brands he partners with.
During the first quarter of 2024, Ian worked on several exciting, successful partnerships. For Apple TV+, he promoted their documentary miniseries “Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend”, which follows renowned soccer player Lionel Messi’s career. Ian utilized his creativity to promote RYZE Superfoods‘s specialized products. His ongoing partnership with GLOW Beverages allows him to seamlessly incorporate their products in his videos.
With more than 1.6 million TikTok followers and 600,000 Instagram followers, Ian has built a significant following since he began creating original content in 2020. He’s best known for his satirical “toxic” looks at relationships, but he also produces a variety of comedic and lifestyle content. Ian is always exploring new ways to further engage with his followers and build his #StayToxic brand.
Other collaborations have included Keurig, Mack Weldon, The Coldest Water, MVMT, Omission Brewing Company, Wicked Weed, The Raleigh Times, Cremo, okcupid, lull, Polk Audio, Bombas, Vital Proteins and Euka, among others.
He has also expanded his services to include hosting or moderating events. His recently refreshed website (https://staytoxicshop.com/) includes opportunities to purchase his #StayToxic apparel and merchandise. Ian is also focused on raising awareness about mental health and the importance of humor in healing.
To learn more about Ian McAlister or to form a partnership with him, please send an email to aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com. You can follow him at @ian_mcalister on TikTok and Instagram.
