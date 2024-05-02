Submit Release
Duperon Corporation Receives Export Achievement Certificate

Duperon Corporation accepts its Export Achievement Certificate during Michigan World Trade Week

US Commercial Service recognizes wastewater treatment manufacturer for impact on US international economy

Last year, we saw significant growth in international business, highlighting just how critical our work is in areas beyond our borders. ”
— Mike Olvera, international market development manager at Duperon
SAGINAW, MICH., US, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing its global commitment to people, water and the planet, Duperon Corporation has been awarded an Export Achievement Certificate from the U.S. Commercial Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The award was presented by James Golson, Deputy Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service at the International Trade Administration, at the 38th International Business Conference yesterday in Grand Rapids as part of Michigan World Trade Week.

The Export Achievement Certificate recognizes American companies that have begun exporting overseas or have expanded international sales with the assistance of the U.S. Commercial Service. Last year, Duperon reported a 363 percent year-over-year increase in international sales.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized for our impact on American exports,” said Mike Olvera, international market development manager at Duperon. “Last year, we saw significant growth in international business, highlighting just how critical our work is in areas beyond our borders. We are grateful for the hard work our Saginaw team has put into contributing to the global marketplace. Equally, we express our gratitude to our partners across borders whose trust and collaboration have been instrumental in our success.”

In addition to certificate presentations, the event features a week-long itinerary of educational programming where local leaders share knowledge and resources designed to empower others to thrive in the global market. Olvera served as a panelist on a session around developing a successful export sales strategy and was accompanied by two other Michigan business executives, one from a software engineering company and another hardwood supplier.

Michigan World Trade Week is held annually in celebration of international trade and business growth for Michigan. It is organized by the US Commercial Service (CS) and Grand Valley State University’s Van Andel Global Trade Center (VAGTC) together with support from the Planning Committee, which is comprised of volunteers from more than 20 internationally focused companies and organizations. For additional information on the event, awards and speakers, visit gvsu.edu/wtw/.

# # #


About Duperon Corporation
Duperon Corporation is the leader in simple, adaptive screen technologies, serving customers from the municipal wastewater treatment and industrial sectors for nearly 40 years. The company is committed to the global goal of making a difference for people, for water, and for the planet. Its technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan, with installations across all 50 states as well as at international sites, across South and Central America and all the way to Australia. Duperon has been awarded International Organization Standardization (ISO) Certification for its systems and processes under ISO 9001:2015. For more information, visit Duperon.com.

