Metropolitan Black Bar Association 40th Anniversary Awards Gala - May 17, 2024

MBBA Celebrates Excellence and Empowerment at 40th Anniversary Awards Gala.

Our theme for the Gala—“Celebrating MBBA at 40: Advancing Our Purpose. Advancing Our Power”— encapsulates our storied history and forward-looking aspirations.” — Carl Forbes, Jr., MBBA President

The Metropolitan Black Bar Association ( MBBA ) is thrilled to announce its 40th Anniversary Awards Gala, themed "Celebrating MBBA at 40: Advancing Our Purpose. Advancing Our Power" encapsulates our storied history and forward-looking aspirations.This milestone event will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Pier Sixty -Chelsea Piers in New York City, starting at 6:30 pm.Honoring Excellence and LeadershipThe 40th Anniversary Awards Gala will recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements of distinguished members of the legal community, including:Jurist of the Year: Hon. Rowan D. Wilson, Chief Judge, Court of Appeals State of New York.Public Servant of the Year: Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix, Corporation Counsel, New York City Law Department.Trailblazers of the Year: Breon Peace, Esq., United States Attorney, Eastern District of New York, and Damian Williams, Esq., United States Attorney, Southern District of New York.Corporate Counsel of the Year: LaTanya Langley, Esq., Chief People and Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Edgewell Personal Care.Private Practitioner of the Year: Patrick Michel, Esq., Partner, Sidley Austin LLP.40th Anniversary Impact Award: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.Lifetime Achievement Award: Darrell S. Gay Esq., Partner, ArentFox Schiff.Presidential Award: Wayne S. McKenzie, Esq., Chief, Pathways to Public Safety Division, New York County District Attorney's OfficeCo-Members of the Year Award: Alexis Stanley, Esq. & Madjeen Garcon Bonneau, Esq., Co-Chairs, MBBA Young Lawyers Division,