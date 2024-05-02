Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,155 in the last 365 days.

Metropolitan Black Bar Association 40th Anniversary Awards Gala - May 17, 2024

MBBA Celebrates Excellence and Empowerment at 40th Anniversary Awards Gala.

Our theme for the Gala—“Celebrating MBBA at 40: Advancing Our Purpose. Advancing Our Power”— encapsulates our storied history and forward-looking aspirations.”
— Carl Forbes, Jr., MBBA President
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolitan Black Bar Association Celebrates Excellence and Empowerment at the 40th Anniversary Awards Gala.

The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is thrilled to announce its 40th Anniversary Awards Gala, themed “Celebrating MBBA at 40: Advancing Our Purpose. Advancing Our Power” encapsulates our storied history and forward-looking aspirations.

This milestone event will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Pier Sixty -Chelsea Piers in New York City, starting at 6:30 pm.

Honoring Excellence and Leadership

The 40th Anniversary Awards Gala will recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements of distinguished members of the legal community, including:

Jurist of the Year: Hon. Rowan D. Wilson, Chief Judge, Court of Appeals State of New York.
Public Servant of the Year: Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix, Corporation Counsel, New York City Law Department.
Trailblazers of the Year: Breon Peace, Esq., United States Attorney, Eastern District of New York, and Damian Williams, Esq., United States Attorney, Southern District of New York.
Corporate Counsel of the Year: LaTanya Langley, Esq., Chief People and Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Edgewell Personal Care.
Private Practitioner of the Year: Patrick Michel, Esq., Partner, Sidley Austin LLP.
40th Anniversary Impact Award: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Darrell S. Gay Esq., Partner, ArentFox Schiff.
Presidential Award: Wayne S. McKenzie, Esq., Chief, Pathways to Public Safety Division, New York County District Attorney's Office
Co-Members of the Year Award: Alexis Stanley, Esq. & Madjeen Garcon Bonneau, Esq., Co-Chairs, MBBA Young Lawyers Division,

Follow Us:
For more about the MBBA and updates on the gala, purchase tickets or tables, please visit our website at https://mbbanyc.org.

Please follow us on our social media platforms: Facebook: @MBBAofNYC | Instagram: @MBBANYC | LinkedIn: MBBANYC

Monique Brizz-Walker
Event Strategies For Success
+1 718-571-9172
Events@Eventstrategies4success.com

You just read:

Metropolitan Black Bar Association 40th Anniversary Awards Gala - May 17, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more