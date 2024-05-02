Metropolitan Black Bar Association 40th Anniversary Awards Gala - May 17, 2024
MBBA Celebrates Excellence and Empowerment at 40th Anniversary Awards Gala.
Our theme for the Gala—“Celebrating MBBA at 40: Advancing Our Purpose. Advancing Our Power”— encapsulates our storied history and forward-looking aspirations.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolitan Black Bar Association Celebrates Excellence and Empowerment at the 40th Anniversary Awards Gala.
— Carl Forbes, Jr., MBBA President
The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA) is thrilled to announce its 40th Anniversary Awards Gala, themed “Celebrating MBBA at 40: Advancing Our Purpose. Advancing Our Power” encapsulates our storied history and forward-looking aspirations.
This milestone event will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024, at Pier Sixty -Chelsea Piers in New York City, starting at 6:30 pm.
Honoring Excellence and Leadership
The 40th Anniversary Awards Gala will recognize the outstanding contributions and achievements of distinguished members of the legal community, including:
Jurist of the Year: Hon. Rowan D. Wilson, Chief Judge, Court of Appeals State of New York.
Public Servant of the Year: Hon. Sylvia Hinds-Radix, Corporation Counsel, New York City Law Department.
Trailblazers of the Year: Breon Peace, Esq., United States Attorney, Eastern District of New York, and Damian Williams, Esq., United States Attorney, Southern District of New York.
Corporate Counsel of the Year: LaTanya Langley, Esq., Chief People and Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, Edgewell Personal Care.
Private Practitioner of the Year: Patrick Michel, Esq., Partner, Sidley Austin LLP.
40th Anniversary Impact Award: Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Darrell S. Gay Esq., Partner, ArentFox Schiff.
Presidential Award: Wayne S. McKenzie, Esq., Chief, Pathways to Public Safety Division, New York County District Attorney's Office
Co-Members of the Year Award: Alexis Stanley, Esq. & Madjeen Garcon Bonneau, Esq., Co-Chairs, MBBA Young Lawyers Division,
For more about the MBBA and updates on the gala, purchase tickets or tables, please visit our website at https://mbbanyc.org.
