Berlin Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A3002897
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 05/01/24 at approximately 1320 hours
STREET: VT RT 12A
TOWN: ROXBURY, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: TENNEY RD.
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: ALYSSA CAPLIN - DOPP
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NORTHFIELD, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA
VEHICLE MODEL: PILOT
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED
INJURIES: SUSPECTED MINOR
HOSPITAL: CVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, VT Fish and Wildlife, Northfield Ambulance responded to a single vehicle roll over. Subsequent investigation revealed that Caplin-Dopp lost control of her vehicle and departed the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn. Caplin-Dopp was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
