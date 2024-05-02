Berlin Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A3002897

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TPR. RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 05/01/24 at approximately 1320 hours

STREET: VT RT 12A

TOWN: ROXBURY, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: TENNEY RD.

WEATHER: CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: ALYSSA CAPLIN - DOPP

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? NO

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: NORTHFIELD, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: HONDA

VEHICLE MODEL: PILOT

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALLED

INJURIES: SUSPECTED MINOR

HOSPITAL: CVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police, VT Fish and Wildlife, Northfield Ambulance responded to a single vehicle roll over. Subsequent investigation revealed that Caplin-Dopp lost control of her vehicle and departed the roadway causing the vehicle to overturn. Caplin-Dopp was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191