Paul Lanois selected as Top Attorney of the Year in Global Security by IAOTP
Paul Lanois honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville this DecemberNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Lanois, Global Cybersecurity, Data Privacy and Corporate Counsel, Lawyer, and Public Speaker, was recently selected as Top Attorney of the Year in Global Security for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over a decade and a half of experience, Mr. Lanois is an attorney admitted to the bar in California, New York, the District of Columbia (DC) and the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS). His practice focuses on advising companies on data privacy and cybersecurity matters drawing on my international experience, having lived and worked in the United Kingdom, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hong Kong and the United States. Mr. Lanois helps companies – ranging from startups to large Fortune 500 multinationals across a range of industries – to develop data protection and privacy strategies for new products and services, as well as global privacy compliance programs.
In particular, Mr. Lanois advises clients in relation to their cutting-edge B2B and B2C offerings, such as connected products and services (Internet of Things) including virtual reality, mobile apps (including augmented reality apps), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as well as cloud-based integrations. He also advises on cybersecurity matters, including on data breaches and incident response, risk assessments, policy development and compliance with industry standards, such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). In 2018, Mr. Lanois was selected for inclusion on the list of arbitrators developed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the EU Commission and the Swiss Federal Administration as part of the Privacy Shield Framework Binding Arbitration Program.
Prior to his career, Mr. Lanois earned his Master’s degree in Anglo-American Business Law from the University of Paris I: Pantheon-Sorbonne where he was ranked 2nd in his class. He earned his Doctor of Law (J.D.) also from the University of Paris I: Pantheon-Sorbonne. He completed his LLM program from PennCarey Law at the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, he holds certificates in Business and Public Policy from the Wharton School as well as in Corporate Governance from UCLA Anderson School of Management.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Lanois has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was selected as a winner of the 2022 California Legal Awards in the category of 'Lawyers on the Fast Track (under 40)' by The Recorder (2022); he was listed in the 'Sports/Gaming/Entertainment Law Trailblazers' by The National Law Journal (2021); he was named in the Global Data Review (GDR) '40 under 40' (2021) as well as in the list of '2020 Most Influential People in Security' by Security Magazine (2020); he won the 'Rising Star Award' from AIIM Association of Information Professionals (2019); he was selected as 'General Counsel of the Year' by The American Lawyer / Legalweek at the Transatlantic Legal Awards (2018); he also won the 'Innovator Award' from CompTIA Association of IT Professionals (2018); he was listed in the list of 'Top 10 30-Somethings' by the Association of Corporate Counsel (2018); he won the 'Advocacy Award' from the Association of Corporate Counsel (2017); he was named 'Innovative Corporate Counsel' by Law 360 (2016); he was listed in the 'Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Trailblazers' by The National Law Journal (2016) as well as in the 'GC Powerlist: France' (inaugural issue) by The Legal 500 (2016).This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Attorney of the Year in Global Security.
In addition to his successful career, Mr. Lanois regularly teaches courses on data privacy at the University of California (UC) College of the Law San Francisco ('UC Law SF', formerly known as 'UC Hastings Law School'), as well as the Law Society of Ireland's Certificate in Data Protection Practice program.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Lanois for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Mr. Lanois attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.fieldfisher.com/en/people/paul-lanois
About IAOTP
The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.
IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.
For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com
