Odzala-Kokoua National Park: Poised to Become a Leading Eco-Tourism Destination in Africa
Discover the heart of the Congo Basin through a series of events highlighting conservation, sustainable tourism, and investment opportunities
We aim to showcase the park’s global significance and the strides we are making in conservation and eco-tourism.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Forest Economy and the Ministry of Cultural, Tourist, Artistic, and Leisure Industry of the Republic of the Congo are hosting a series of events across the United States to celebrate Odzala-Kokoua National Park – a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its exceptional biodiversity. This multi-city event series, beginning in Los Angeles and extending to Dallas, New York, and Washington D.C. from May 2, 2024, to May 13, 2024, highlights the park's significance as a global eco-tourism hotspot.
— Rosalie Matondo, Minister of Forest Economy of the Republic of Congo
One of Africa's oldest parks, Odzala-Kokoua spans approximately 3.35 million acres and is a critical conservation area in Central Africa. It provides unique ecosystems and a haven for over 120 mammal species, 463 bird species, and a multitude of endangered flora and fauna. The upcoming events are designed to highlight the park’s ecological and socio-economic advantages while exploring opportunities for sustainable tourism and carbon credit initiatives.
The Honorable Rosalie Matondo, Minister of Forest Economy of the Republic of Congo, remarked, "Odzala-Kokoua is not only a sanctuary for biodiversity but also a vital resource for sustainable development. Through this event series, we aim to showcase the park’s global significance and the strides we are making in conservation and eco-tourism."
The Honorable Marie-France Lydie Hélène Pongault, Minister of Cultural, Tourist, Artistic, and Leisure Industries of the Republic of Congo, commented, "This campaign showcases how eco-tourism not only boosts economic development but also protects our precious natural heritage. We invite everyone, especially from the United States, to discover the stunning beauty and vast opportunities that Odzala-Kokoua has to offer."
The series will feature discussions led by these key officials, focusing on "Investing in the Republic of the Congo's Biodiversity." Each session includes a panel discussion, Q&A, and a networking cocktail reception.
Event Details:
- Los Angeles: May 2, 2024, 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM, Hilton Santa Monica Hotel & Suites
- Dallas: May 6, 2024, 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM, Hotel Crescent Court
- New York: May 10, 2024, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, The Westin New York Grand Central
- Washington D.C.: May 13, 2024, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, The Mayflower Hotel
To attend an event and discover how sustainable travel can support conservation and community development in one of the world’s most critical ecosystems, register at https://www.eventcreate.com/e/odzala.
About Odzala-Kokoua National Park
Odzala-Kokoua National Park, one of Africa’s oldest parks, spans approximately 3.35 million acres and is part of the world’s second-largest rainforest. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on September 16, 2023, the park is home to some of the world’s most endangered species, including the forest elephant, western lowland gorilla, and hundreds of unique bird species. Established to protect the immense biological diversity and the intricate ecosystems of mature and fog forests unique to the region, the park also supports numerous indigenous communities whose cultural heritage and knowledge of the natural world are integral to its conservation efforts. Odzala-Kokoua serves not only as a sanctuary for wildlife but also as an essential space for ecological and biological research and a leading destination for eco-tourism. To learn more, visit https://youtu.be/78uML3Ky8FI?si=r1lYah5ziZcU_sAP.
