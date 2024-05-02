iPostal1 Introduces Live Call Answering, Expanding Services for Businesses

Live Call Answering is now available at competitive prices, in tandem with any digital mailbox plan from iPostal1 iPostal1 continues to drive innovation in digital mail

MONTEBELLO, NY, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPostal1, the leading provider of digital mailbox services, proudly unveils its latest offering for businesses: Live Call Answering. This innovative service expands upon iPostal1’s current call forwarding features by providing customers with a dedicated live agent to professionally handle incoming calls on behalf of their business. With this launch, iPostal1 further sets itself apart from the competition as it continues to redefine the digital mailbox and virtual office landscape.

As part of iPostal1's ongoing commitment to expanding virtual office services, Live Call Answering meets the growing demand for personalized and responsive customer service. With agents available 24/7, 365 days a year, iPostal1’s business customers can now provide unparalleled support and professionalism at all times, enhancing their brand reputation and customer satisfaction without the expense of a physical office.

"Our customers have expressed a strong desire for a reliable and cost-effective solution to manage their incoming calls," said Jeff Milgram, CEO at iPostal1. "Live Call Answering is our answer to that demand. We will continue to meet our digital mailbox customers’ needs with integrated, complementary solutions available in one easy-to-use platform at groundbreaking prices."

Key benefits of iPostal1's Live Call Answering service include:

- Real People, Not Bots: Customers interact with live agents who are trained to represent businesses with professionalism and courtesy, ensuring a personalized experience with every call.

- Local Phone Numbers: Businesses can choose from a selection of local and toll-free phone numbers, providing a familiar and trustworthy point of contact for their customers.

- Message Taking and Appointment Setting: In addition to answering calls, agents can assist with message taking and appointment scheduling, helping businesses manage their communications more effectively.

- Flexible Call Handling: Customers have the option for immediate “blind” transfers, or “warm” transfers with permission, ensuring that calls are routed according to their preferences and business needs.

With Live Call Answering, iPostal1 continues to empower businesses of all sizes with cost-effective solutions that enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction. Whether it's a small startup or a large enterprise, businesses can now use one integrated platform to manage their mail and packages and professional call handling 24/7, at a fraction of the cost of other services or hiring additional staff. Available with any of the digital mailbox plans offered on ipostal1.com, Live Call Answering sets a new standard for value.

About iPostal1

Founded in 2015, iPostal1 is the largest provider of digital mailbox services, offering secure and convenient mail and package management solutions to individuals and businesses globally. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, iPostal1 has become the trusted leader in the digital mailbox industry, offering home-based businesses a real street address for their company, an upgraded business image, and privacy protection.

USZoom, LLC is the holding company for iPostal1, LLC, iWorkSpaceMail, LLC, iCorporateMail and other ventures targeted at leveraging our leading SaaS offering in additional industries.

To explore our offering and learn more, visit ipostal1.com

