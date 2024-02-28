iPostal1 Launches 'Create and Send Mail', Another Innovative Feature for Digital Mail

Create postcards digitally in minutes and then send them via regular mail, with Create and Send Mail from iPostal1. It's easy to turn your digital documents, invoices, or letters into regular mail items sent to single or multiple recipients with Create and Send Mail from iPostal1. iPostal1 continues to drive innovation for digital mailbox users.

We digitized physical mail, and now we are fulfilling our vision of creating the complete digital mailbox by reversing the process - with the ability to create physical mail out of digital documents.” — Jeff Milgram

MONTEBELLO, NY, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPostal1, the leading provider of digital mailbox services, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "Create and Send Mail" service, marking a significant milestone for the digital mail experience.

This innovative offering brings hybrid mail to iPostal1 customers, allowing them to seamlessly create digital letters, invoices, postcards, holiday greetings, or other mail items within their digital mailbox, which are then sent out via traditional mail to as many recipients as they choose. iPostal1 customers will save time by not having to print, stuff, stamp, or run to the post office.

Hybrid mail refers to a leading-edge concept that combines the convenience of digital communication with the reliability and tangibility of physical mail. With iPostal1's "Create and Send Mail" service, private individuals and small businesses can now enjoy the best of both worlds, by composing their messages digitally and having them delivered via regular mail to any desired address, whether it's to the other side of town or across the country.

"We are thrilled to introduce our 'Create and Send Mail' service, which represents a significant leap forward in digital mail solutions," said Jeff Milgram, iPostal1 CEO. "We have digitized physical mail for some time, and now we are fulfilling our vision of creating the complete digital mailbox by reversing the process and offering the ability to create physical mail out of digital documents. This is a new, flexible, and efficient way to communicate.”

Key features of iPostal1's "Create and Send Mail" service include:

1. The ability to upload digital letters, postcards, or other mail items within the digital mailbox interface.

2. Customization options for selecting recipient addresses and shipping methods.

3. Seamless integration with iPostal1's robust network for reliable and timely delivery.

With the launch of "Create and Send Mail," iPostal1 continues to lead the way in revolutionizing the digital mailbox industry, offering innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses and individuals alike.

About iPostal1

Founded in 2015, iPostal1 is the largest provider of digital mailbox services, offering secure and convenient mail and package management solutions to individuals and businesses globally. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, iPostal1 has become the trusted leader in the digital mailbox industry, offering home-based businesses a real street address for their company, an upgraded business image, and privacy protection.

USZoom, LLC is the holding company for iPostal1, LLC, iWorksSpaceMail, LLC, iCorporateMail, and other ventures targeted at leveraging our leading SaaS offering in additional industries.

To explore our offering and learn more, visit ipostal1.com

