MDC and partners hold clean up and Nature in Your Neighborhood Family Fun Day May 11 in O’Fallon Park

St. LOUIS, Mo. –Nature is part of everyone’s neighborhood. Whether it’s the calming shade of a tree, the beauty of potted wildflowers, or pollinating bees that help a vegetable garden grow, nature makes life better even in the city.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), North Newstead Association, and earthday365, the City of St. Louis and 11th Ward Alderwoman Laura Keys are hosting the Nature in Your Neighborhood Family Fun Day Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in St. Louis’ O’Fallon Park, 4343 West Florissant Avenue. Nature in Your Neighborhood Family Fun Day is free, and open to all ages. This year's event will feature a range of fun activities and educational opportunities designed to connect families with nature, as well as a cleanup effort to help keep the park clean and beautiful.

The event begins with the cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon to pick up litter in the park. Families are encouraged to participate in the cleanup, which will provide a great opportunity for parents and children to work together and learn about the importance of taking care of our environment.

Participants will be supplied with trash bags and gloves to help clean up litter in O’Fallon Park and make it a better place for people and wildlife. Volunteers will be treated to two scoops from Scoops Italian Ice Truck, as well as hot dogs and chips! Participants can even enter a raffle at the event for a chance to win free prizes. Trash bashers can pre-register for the cleanup at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Qh.

From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., the event will feature a nature-based Family Fun Day with a host of interactive educational displays to help participants learn about nature, the environment, and wildlife. Visitors can explore tables from community and environmental organizations. Nature programs and activities for families will include learning to fish and discovering birds that live in the park. There will also be chances to see the O’Fallon Park’s amazing heron and egret rookery.

MDC is leading a partnership to restore natural habitat to O’Fallon Park through its Back to Nature St. Louis Grant.

The mission of earthday365 is to inspire and mobilize a collaborative movement towards an equitable and environmentally sustainable St. Louis region – every day.

This event is made possible by Community Development Block Grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the City of St. Louis’ Community Development Administration in partnership with MDC and earthday365.