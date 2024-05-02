Leadership Haralson Academy Graduation Ceremony Celebrates Emerging Leaders
Ceremony held on May 1
This graduation ceremony serves as a testament to the commitment of the Greater Haralson Chamber in fostering leadership excellence and community engagement.”WACO, GA., UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber is pleased to announce that the 2024 graduation ceremony for the Leadership Haralson Academy was held on Wednesday, May 1, at the Chamber’s Wayne Davis Community Room (70 Murphy Campus Blvd). This milestone event celebrates the accomplishments of participants who have completed the immersive leadership development program, equipping them to become effective leaders and active contributors to the Haralson County community.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President
Leadership Haralson Academy helps participants enhance both personal and professional skills in addition to developing a profound understanding of Haralson County while preparing them to shape its future positively. The program's curriculum educates and cultivates community leaders dedicated to making a lasting impact on Haralson County's development and prosperity.
“This graduation ceremony serves as a testament to the commitment of the Greater Haralson Chamber in fostering leadership excellence and community engagement,” Greater Haralson Chamber CEO and President Eric McDonald said. “These emerging leaders are dedicated to Haralson County's success and we celebrate both their accomplishments and bright futures.”
Leadership Haralson Academy offers its participants many opportunities for leadership and engagement. This year’s participants recently hosted a Community Toiletries Drive for elderly community members in need. As they complete their time in the program, the Chamber is confident in their abilities and hopes they will continue to positively contribute to the Haralson County community.
For more information about the Leadership Haralson Academy, please contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here