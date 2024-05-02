Creatio Announces Partnership with Cooby to Reshape the Way WhatsApp is Used for Customer Engagement

The new partnership will provide Creatio’s customers with access to an innovative solution that will further boost customer interactions in WhatsApp

BOSTON, USA, May 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Cooby . Cooby empowers businesses to streamline engagement and efficiently manage customer conversations by offering a Whatsapp integration with clients’ favorite work tools. Creatio customers will have access to an innovative solution that will further boost their no-code CRM capabilities.With WhatsApp having over 2 billion active users around the world, Cooby taps into this unique market opportunity as the solution for customer-facing teams looking to effectively engage and sustain conversations on WhatsApp, which is where leads are readily accessible. The new partnership seeks to empower businesses aiming to communicate at scale via instant messaging, all while simultaneously maintaining thorough tracking for enhanced visibility and guaranteeing adherence to regulations.“We are very excited to be partnering up with Creatio. We're confident in the distinctive value we add to their puzzle, by enabling customer-facing teams to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp for enhanced sales efficiency. With this partnership, we're not just offering a new service; we're delivering a transformative solution that empowers businesses to thrive in today's competitive marketplace.” — said Wen Shaw, CEO & Co-Founder of Cooby.Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“In an ever-evolving market landscape, Creatio is committed to staying ahead of the curve. Our recent technological partnership with Cooby underscores this commitment by highlighting the importance of offering a WhatsApp solution that will further boost their customer engagement. This innovation can ensure a more streamlined and efficient process for customer interactions taking place in WhatsApp,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About CoobyIn today's messaging-first world, Cooby empowers businesses to streamline engagement and individuals to efficiently manage customer conversations, enhancing inbox productivity. Teams can optimize their work through organized inboxes, broadened communication reach via simultaneous broadcasting, personalized message templates, and effective contact management. Cooby further guarantees compliance with regulatory standards by recording WhatsApp communications, proudly upholding SOC 2 Type 2 compliance to safeguard business integrity.Visit our website https://www.cooby.co