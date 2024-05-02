Imane Alaoui, Author of 'Flavors of Morocco Transcended,' Joins E& Beach Canteen For A Live Culinary Class This Sunday
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New author Imane Alaoui, creator of the highly anticipated recipe book "Flavors of Morocco Transcended" invites food aficionados to embark on a culinary journey like no other.
Join Imane for an unforgettable Moroccan Transcended Culinary Class at the picturesque E& Beach Canteen, located at the vibrant Jumeirah Beach in Dubai.
During this immersive experience, participants will delve into the essence of Moroccan cuisine, discovering and savoring exquisite recipes that have been transcended to suit modern palates and lifestyles. At the heart of the event lies the unravelling of the renowned Moroccan Tagine, meticulously simplified to accommodate the bustling schedules of individuals in our dynamic city.
Imane Alaoui is on a mission to debunk the myth that Moroccan cuisine is overly complex, ensuring that it is accessible to all who possess a passion for cooking and a love for diverse flavors. Through this culinary class, participants will gain invaluable insights, practical skills and a newfound appreciation for the rich tapestry of Moroccan gastronomy.
Details of the E& Beach Canteen Culinary Class:
- Date: Sunday 12th May
- Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Cost: AED 150
- Venue: E& Beach Canteen, Sunset Beach, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
To secure your spot and embark on this culinary adventure, visit [www.breakbread.com/experiences]
Immerse yourself in the flavors, aromas and traditions of Morocco with author Imane Alaoui and experience the magic of Moroccan cuisine like never before.
About Imane Alaoui:
Imane Alaoui is a celebrated author and culinary enthusiast known for her innovative approach to Moroccan cuisine. With a passion for sharing her cultural heritage through food, Alaoui seeks to inspire others to embrace the richness and diversity of Moroccan gastronomy.
About "Flavors of Morocco Transcended"
"Flavors of Morocco Transcended" is a captivating recipe book that reinvents traditional Moroccan dishes for modern audiences. Authored by Imane Alaoui, this culinary masterpiece showcases a harmonious blend of authentic flavors and contemporary twists, inviting readers on a tantalizing culinary journey through Morocco's vibrant culinary landscape.
About E& Beach Canteen
E& Beach Canteen is a premier culinary destination nestled on the pristine shores of Jumeirah Beach, offering an array of delectable dining experiences amidst breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. With a commitment to culinary excellence and unparalleled hospitality, E& Beach Canteen provides the perfect backdrop for memorable dining experiences.
