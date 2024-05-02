MMIP Awareness Walk At Del Norte County Fairgrounds

Press release from Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation:

Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation announces its third annual awareness walk focusing on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

The Nation’s Tribal Council and Community and Family Wellness Department are honored to present this free event to our community. We feel we all must unite in support, solidarity, and determination to address this pressing public health crisis.

Homicide is the 3rd leading cause of death of Indigenous people ages 10-24 and the 4th leading cause of death of Indigenous people ages 25-34. The Nation welcomes the opportunity to coordinate efforts across the Nation’s departments, federal agencies, Tribes and Tribal organizations, local law enforcement organizations, and community-based organizations to create a Tribal Community Response plan (TCRP) to enhance our collective response to the disappearance or murder of indigenous people.

The MMIP Event will take place on May 3, 2023, at the Del Norte County Fairgrounds. Attendees may craft personalized signs using a variety of provided materials when the event begins. Additionally, red face paint will be provided for those interested. The walk to raise awareness for MMIP begins after the sign-making and speaker sessions conclude. The walk spans approximately one mile. Covered outdoor seating is available for individuals unable to participate in the walk, where they can display signs to passing vehicles near the fairgrounds.

The Nation encourages the widespread participation and support of our entire community. We kindly request that attendees wear red to signify solidarity with the MMIP crisis.