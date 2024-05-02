Serrala elevates innovation strategy with appointment of new Chief Product and Technology Officer
The appointment of Rami as Chief Product and Technology Officer represents a key milestone in our journey toward greater innovation.”HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serrala, a global leader in financial process automation software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rami Chahine as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). With over two decades of industry experience, Rami joins Serrala to accelerate growth within the company’s core innovation areas, building on a longstanding trajectory of market leadership.
— Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala
Rami Chahine brings a wealth of experience leading successful product and technology teams for global software companies. Before Serrala, Chahine served as Global Senior Vice President of Products at Quadient and held positions as Chief Product Officer at Jahia Inc. and Senior Vice President of Product at Datawatch Corporation.
In his new role, Rami Chahine will oversee the product, technology, and IT functions at Serrala, leveraging his extensive expertise to accelerate the company’s next phase of innovation and growth, including advancing our cloud and AI technology strategy. With Chahine's arrival, Constantin Huebner, the former Chief Technology and Information Officer, will depart the company to pursue new opportunities outside the organization.
"Rami Chahine’s new role marks a new chapter for Serrala," declared Constantin Huebner. “Over the past four years, we have developed the innovative Serrala cloud platform and successfully launched our Alevate cloud products, setting an excellent foundation for the company’s continued success.”
"The appointment of Rami as Chief Product and Technology Officer represents a key milestone in our journey toward greater innovation," commented Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala. "We are grateful for Constantin’s numerous contributions and are excited about the next phase of our development. Rami's exceptional track record and deep industry knowledge will not only accelerate our product vision, but also strengthen our strategy in North America, positioning Serrala for sustained growth well into the future.”
About Serrala
Serrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe.
Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past.
We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.
