Spain Hosts International CRM & Email Marketing UnConference focussed on Deliverability
Leaders from US, Europe and across Spain converge this month in sunny Alicante for a conference and training event from Emailexpert
An intimate event for leaders in email deliverability and those that want to be”LONDON, UK, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emailexpert is thrilled to unveil their latest platform for email and deliverability consultancy, CRM management, and industry professionals set to take place from May 29th to June 1st, 2024, at the Eurostars Centrum, Alicante, Spain. The Deliverability Summit Alicante 2024 aims to engage industry professionals in an intensive exploration of email deliverability.
The Deliverability Summit has seen success in cities such as London, Prague, and Amsterdam. Its upcoming event in Alicante is expected to elevate the experience, encasing deep learning, networking, and the sharing of industry-specific knowledge in a new format with a smaller more select number of particpants.
Summit attendees can expect a jam-packed schedule of networking events, expert-led sessions, immersive boot camps, and the chance to secure an independent, vendor-agnostic certification—the only of its kind—centered around email deliverability.
The four-day summit (2 days of learning couched between a day of networking either side) will feature industry experts, including Nathalie Small, Sr. Compliance & Deliverability Specialist of Bird; Guy Hanson, Vice President, Customer Engagement of Validity; Barry Abel, Chief Revenue Officer, Halon; Pierre Pignault of MailSoar, Florin Armasu of Data Innovation; Raymond Dijkxhoorn, CEO, SURBL; Sandy Kartopawiro, Co-Founder, SEINō, Steven Henderson of Emarsys an SAP company; Yanna-Torry Aspraki, Deliverability Specialist & CRO, EmailConsul; Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO & Co-founder, EasyDMARC; Willem Stam, Partner, Postmastery and Julio Roldós Carrera, CEO, El Canal del Marketing have already confirmed their speaking at the event.
The Deliverability Summit is committed to creating an intensive, classroom-style environment capped at a finite number of participants. This strategy ensures a maximal interaction among attendees and a rich learning opportunity.
Registered attendees will receive numerous benefits, including four-course gourmet lunches, refreshments available throughout the day, exclusive entry to networking events, and the possibility to qualify for two distinct Deliverability Certificates from Emailexpert.
We encourage interested individuals to secure their spot as early as possible due to the event's limited capacity. Tickets are available for purchase at https://alicante.deliverabilitysummit.com. The speaker list and event schedule will be continuously updated on the website leading up to the summit's commencement.
Additionally, the event hosts a dedicated UnConference track alongside the main conference schedule. This alternative track comprised of scripted and unscripted discussions, short presentations and panel discussions aims to encourage open dialogue and innovation within the industry.
The event will also provide opportunities for attendees to earn two types of certification – emailexpert Fundamentals of Email Deliverability certificate for beginners in this area, and emailexpert Certified Deliverability Specialist qualification for those with prior experience. Both certificates can be earned by passing an online test during or after the event, with retesting and online support options available for up to a year afterward.
For more inquiries, scholarship opportunities, or additional information, please visit our website or contact our dedicated team at hello@emailexpert.com.
About Deliverability Summit
The Deliverability Summit is a unique series of international industry gatherings designed to evolve and enrich its attendees' understanding of email deliverability, the cornerstone of successful email marketing. More information can be found at https://alicante.deliverabilitysummit.com.
About Emailexpert
Established in the UK, Emailexpert is a leading force in the realm of email marketing and deliverability. Helping change the global dynamics of email marketing with their industry-specific collaborations and expertise, Emailexpert brings practices and knowledge that are empowering to all involved. The organisations works is made possible through its top tier membership program, The Marketing Consortium. This consists of AtData, Halon, The Email Studio, Email Industries, SURBL, DMARC Advisor, Postmastery, SEINō.
For more information visit emailexpert.org
