Vedettes de Paris: Ready to Launch New Electric Fleet
The company’s sustainability journey is already well underway with plans to launch its new electric fleet in the near future.
With 4 electrified ships, this represents a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, or the equivalent of driving 142 times around the world in a combustion car.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe recently awarded Vedettes de Paris its inaugural certification. With origins dating back to the 19th century, Vedettes de Paris is an independent, family run company that has been an iconic Seine cruise company since 1976. The company’s sustainability journey is already well underway with plans to launch its new electric fleet in the near future.
— Vincent Delteil, CSR and Innovation Director
Greening the fleet
Vedettes de Paris is comprised of a total of five boats. To significantly reduce emissions whilst improving the quality of its services, Vedettes de Paris has begun retrofitting its fleet. This is one of the biggest projects the company has undertaken. The PARIS Trocadéro, was the first boat to be electrified at the end of 2023. Two other boats are in the process of being electrified and due to go into service in Spring 2024. The aim is to retrofit 80% of the fleet (4 boats out of 5). There is one hybrid boat, the paris étoile, which for the moment is not scheduled to be electrified. At the end of the project, planned for completion in 2025, the fleet will consist of four 100% electric boats and one hybrid boat.
Vincent Delteil, CSR and Innovation Director said: "The electrification of our fleet enables us to avoid the equivalent of 120 to 500 tonnes of CO2 per boat per year (the exact measurement of emissions avoided varies depending on the boat). Our goal is to convert 80% of the fleet by 2025 and have 4 boats 100% electric. With 4 electrified ships, this represents a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, or the equivalent of driving 142 times around the world in a combustion car.
“The electrification of the fleet highlights a triple benefit - GHG emissions are reduced, the cruising experience is greatly improved with reduced air and noise pollution, and the work environment for employees is enhanced. Indeed, our captains find piloting the 100% electric boats more enjoyable! The improved hydrodynamics of the hulls has also helped.”
Non-electrified boats are powered by gas to liquid fuel (GTL), which emits 5% less CO2 emissions than non-road diesel fuel, 6% to 13% less nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions than non-road diesel fuel, and 15% to 60% fewer fine-particle emissions than non-road diesel. It is a cleaner and greener fuel for inland boats
The electrification of the boats was made possible with funding from ADEME (Ecological Transition Agency), BPI (Public Investment Bank), Voies navigables de France under its PAMI scheme (Fleet modernization and innovation assistance plan), and the sale of CEE (energy saving certificates).
Raising Employee Awareness
The primary ecological goal of Vedette de Paris is to preserve the Seine, its ecosystems and biodiversity, and to raise awareness about the fragility of living things. To raise employees' awareness of human impacts on the environment all new employees complete the Fresque du Climat (Climate Fresk) workshop as part of their induction process. Fresque du Climat is a neutral and objective tool based only on established scientific facts from IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) reports. An interactive game teaches participants about the fundamental science behind climate change and empowers them to take action. IPCC recommendations guide political and economic decisions on a global scale.
Rewilding the Seine Ecosystem
The rewilding of the Seine is a key concern for Vedettes de Paris. In collaboration with the Union des Pêcheurs de Paris, the company took part in a fish release initiative at the river where 540 fish of 3 different species: carp, tench and pike were released. Vedettes de Paris would like to establish this partnership for the long term, with one release taking place per year. The company also plans to set up a floating vegetation raft, but due to the coming arrival of the Olympic Games this year, the project has been postponed until 2025. The aim of this raft will be to encourage the reproduction of pike and other umbrella species living in the Seine.
Contact
Mila Wootton
CSR Project Manager
Vedettes de Paris
Port de Suffren -75007 Paris
France
T:(0)1 73 03 98 11
E: m.wootton@vedettesdeparis.com
W: www.vedettesdeparis.fr
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn