Karbon Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™
Karbon, the accounting practice management software leader, has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the U.S., Australia, U.K. and New Zealand.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karbon, the global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the United States, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand.
The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Karbon. 90% of employees said Karbon is a great place to work—33 points higher than the average US company.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Karbon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ and be recognized by our employees in this way,” said Karbon CEO Mary Delaney. “This certification is a testament to our entire team’s dedication to a strong, inclusive and high-performing culture, and the outstanding employee experience that we have invested in building.”
“We are particularly proud to be certified in United States, Australia, United Kingdom and New Zealand—100% of the countries that we qualify for based on number of employee. This highlights the strong culture we have built throughout our global team,” said Karbon VP of People & Places Jourdan Pym. “Hearing from our people that we are truly a Great Place to Work means more than any award, and you can't help but feel elated that we've achieved this globally. It is a true testament to our Karbonites who own our culture and live it through our values and purpose."
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Karbon
Karbon, a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 16.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive ‘employer-of-choice’ recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience—specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
