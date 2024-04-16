Karbon Announces Executive Appointments: Brett Miller as Chief Finance Officer and Shai Haim as Chief Technology Officer
Karbon, the leader in accounting practice management software, today announced two executive appointments, appointing Brett Miller as CFO and Shai Haim as CTO.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karbon, the global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced two key executive appointments with Brett Miller appointed Chief Financial Officer and Shai Haim appointed Chief Technology Officer.
“We are thrilled to welcome Brett and Shai to our Executive Leadership team,” said Karbon Chief Executive Officer Mary Delaney. “As we enter the next phase of our growth, we need leaders like Brett and Shai who have the experience to elevate our customer value even further. Their appointments will support our rapidly growing customer base and expanding software platform, and strengthen Karbon’s position as the global accounting practice management leader.”
Brett Miller brings exceptional experience leading vertical SaaS companies through the scale-up stage, managing funding rounds and product acquisitions. Most recently he was CFO of Restaurant365, where he helped grow the business from $7M in revenue to $100M+ and more than 900 employees.
“Karbon is admired because of its category-defining innovation. It's not every day you come across a product that's not only deeply loved but also makes a real difference in people's lives,” said Miller. “The ambitions Karbon harbors are not just grand, they're the kind of challenges I thrive on. I see my skillset playing a crucial role in turning those visions into realities.”
Shai Haim is an innovative technologist who excels at building exceptional global teams. He has 20 years of experience and a Ph.D. in Computer Science, and has held leadership positions in software companies including Prospa, Campaign Monitor and Twitter.
“I'm genuinely excited to join Karbon,” said Haim. “Karbon’s culture is dynamic, supportive, and relentlessly focused on excellence, and that’s exactly the environment I've been looking for. I know my contributions can have a meaningful impact, and together, we will achieve something great.”
“The biggest strength at Karbon has always been our people,” said Delaney. “Brett and Shai are not only recognized global leaders in their field, they also possess all of the attributes that we look for in Karbon people. I know that their leadership and skills will have an enormous impact at Karbon, and help amplify the impact that we have on accounting firms around the world and their clients.”
About Karbon
Karbon, a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 16.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.
About Brett Miller
Brett started his career in the transaction services and M&A due diligence group with KPMG. Most recently he was CFO of Restaurant365, where he helped grow the business from $7M in revenue to $100M+ and more than 900 employees. He has extensive experience leading vertical SaaS companies through the scale-up stage, managing funding rounds and product acquisitions.
About Shai Haim
Shai is an innovative technologist, excelling in building exceptional global teams. He drives transformative solutions through expertise, vision, and unwavering dedication to developing products customers love. With 20 years of experience and a Ph.D. in Computer Science, Shai masterfully combines theoretical insights with practical execution.
Lachlan Macindoe
Karbon
email us here