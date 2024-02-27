8 Accounting Firms Recognized in Karbon Excellence Awards
Karbon, a global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the winners of the 2023 Karbon Excellence Awards.
The Karbon Excellence Awards recognize some of the most progressive, inspiring and trailblazing accounting firms from around the world. More than 500 nominations were received from Karbon customers around the globe.
“We were overwhelmed by the volume and quality of nominations this year,” said Karbon Chief Executive Officer Mary Delaney. “Selecting a shortlist and award-winners was no easy task. Reading the applications reinforced to me how fortunate we are to work with some of the best and brightest organizations in the world. These accounting firms are doing unique things, inspiring their peers, and truly making a positive impact on the wider accounting profession.”
Karbon Excellence Award for Sustainability
Awarded to MAD Wealth, Australia and Rivington Accounts, UK
Recognizes an accounting firm that is making an outstanding contribution to sustainability practices and is a leader to their peers and clients by being purposeful, community-minded, and kind to the planet.
Karbon Excellence Award for Sustainability shortlisted entries:
BPM LLP, US
Heaton Vences, UK
Valjas Services Oy, Finland
AMLB, Canada
Ho Withers & Associates, Australia
Tukel, Inc., US
Karbon Excellence Award for Diversity & Authenticity
Awarded to AMLB, Canada
Recognizes an accounting firm that is championing diversity, equity and inclusion across the accounting profession, and achieves this in a unique, approachable and authentic way.
Karbon Excellence Award for Diversity & Authenticity shortlisted entries:
Air Accounting, Australia
BPM LLP, US
Enkel, Canada
TaxAssist Accountants Lincoln, UK
Tukel, Inc., US
MAD Wealth, Australia
System Six, US
Karbon Excellence Award for Balance & Culture
Awarded to Founder’s CPA, US
Recognizes an accounting firm that is promoting work-life balance and healthy work habits, as well as using innovative solutions to champion purpose and motivation amongst their teams.
Karbon Excellence Award for Balance & Culture shortlisted entries:
Baum CPA LLC, US
Fiduciaire Auditoria SA, Switzerland
Frank Accounting, New Zealand
Inspire Accountants, Australia
New Wave Business Solutions Pty Ltd, Australia
Zenbooks, Canada
Tino-Gaetani & Carusi CPAs, Canada
Karbon Excellence Award for Connectivity
Awarded to LiveCA, Canada
Recognizes an accounting firm that is championing connectivity and embracing openness through innovation with technology, automation and integrated solutions.
Karbon Excellence Award for Connectivity shortlisted entries:
Aprio, US
Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory, Canada
GrowthLab Financial, US
HD Davis CPAs, US
hiline, US
GBA LLP, Canada
Lucrum Legal Accounting, US
Karbon Excellence Award for Client Excellence
Awarded to Air Accounting, Australia
Recognizes an accounting firm that is demonstrating leadership, innovation and a commitment to excellence in client service.
Karbon Excellence Award for Client Excellence shortlisted entries:
Ask The Boss, UK
Blueprint Accounting, Canada
BNA CPAs & Advisors, US
CLM Accountants - Advice Centre, Australia
Janke LLP, Canada
Pescatore Cooper, PL, US
Propel Business Group, Australia
Karbon Excellence Award for Breakthrough Firm of the Year
Awarded to HD Davis CPAs, US
This award honors an accounting firm that demonstrates remarkable achievement within its first year of implementing Karbon. HD Davis CPAs have had a breakthrough year, with success across areas of innovation, operational efficiency, culture, client services, and impact to their wider community.
Karbon Excellence Award for Practice Excellence
Awarded to Platform Accounting Group, US
The Practice Excellence category is the major award and recognizes an accounting firm that is creating extraordinary outcomes through outstanding leadership and innovation, demonstrated by sustained success and growth.
Karbon Excellence Award for Practice Excellence shortlisted entries:
Air Accounting, Australia
Avalon Accounting, Canada
HD Davis CPAs, US
1 Accounts Online, UK
Iridium Business Solutions, South Africa
Gauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory, Canada
Aprio, US
GrowthLab Financial, US
About Karbon
Karbon, a global leader in practice management software for accounting firms, provides an award-winning, collaborative cloud platform focused on streamlining work and communications within a firm and its clients. Karbon drives unprecedented value for its customers evidenced by its #1 ranking on G2 and customer-reported savings of 16.5 hours per week per employee. Founded in 2014, Karbon has customers in 33 countries with employees across US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom. Karbon is well-funded and backed by Tidemark, Five Elms, and Blackbird.
About the Karbon Excellence Awards
The Karbon Excellence Awards are annual awards that recognize leading accounting firms using Karbon that are doing unique things, inspiring their peers, and prioritizing the same values prioritized by the Karbon team. First awarded in 2022, the Awards are one of the most popular global awards for the accounting profession.
