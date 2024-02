8 Accounting Firms Recognized in ​​Karbon Excellence Awards

Karbon practice management for accounting firms

Karbon, a global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the winners of the 2023​​ Karbon Excellence Awards.

Karbon , a global leader in accounting practice management software, today announced the winners of the 2023​​ Karbon Excellence Awards.The Karbon Excellence Awards recognize some of the most progressive, inspiring and trailblazing accounting firms from around the world. More than 500 nominations were received from Karbon customers around the globe."We were overwhelmed by the volume and quality of nominations this year," said Karbon Chief Executive Officer Mary Delaney. "Selecting a shortlist and award-winners was no easy task. Reading the applications reinforced to me how fortunate we are to work with some of the best and brightest organizations in the world. These accounting firms are doing unique things, inspiring their peers, and truly making a positive impact on the wider accounting profession.”Karbon Excellence Award for SustainabilityAwarded to MAD Wealth, Australia and Rivington Accounts, UKRecognizes an accounting firm that is making an outstanding contribution to sustainability practices and is a leader to their peers and clients by being purposeful, community-minded, and kind to the planet.Karbon Excellence Award for Sustainability shortlisted entries:BPM LLP, USHeaton Vences, UKValjas Services Oy, FinlandAMLB, CanadaHo Withers & Associates, AustraliaTukel, Inc., USKarbon Excellence Award for Diversity & AuthenticityAwarded to AMLB, CanadaRecognizes an accounting firm that is championing diversity, equity and inclusion across the accounting profession, and achieves this in a unique, approachable and authentic way.Karbon Excellence Award for Diversity & Authenticity shortlisted entries:Air Accounting, AustraliaBPM LLP, USEnkel, CanadaTaxAssist Accountants Lincoln, UKTukel, Inc., USMAD Wealth, AustraliaSystem Six, USKarbon Excellence Award for Balance & CultureAwarded to Founder’s CPA, USRecognizes an accounting firm that is promoting work-life balance and healthy work habits, as well as using innovative solutions to champion purpose and motivation amongst their teams.Karbon Excellence Award for Balance & Culture shortlisted entries:Baum CPA LLC, USFiduciaire Auditoria SA, SwitzerlandFrank Accounting, New ZealandInspire Accountants, AustraliaNew Wave Business Solutions Pty Ltd, AustraliaZenbooks, CanadaTino-Gaetani & Carusi CPAs, CanadaKarbon Excellence Award for ConnectivityAwarded to LiveCA, CanadaRecognizes an accounting firm that is championing connectivity and embracing openness through innovation with technology, automation and integrated solutions.Karbon Excellence Award for Connectivity shortlisted entries:Aprio, USGauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory, CanadaGrowthLab Financial, USHD Davis CPAs, UShiline, USGBA LLP, CanadaLucrum Legal Accounting, USKarbon Excellence Award for Client ExcellenceAwarded to Air Accounting, AustraliaRecognizes an accounting firm that is demonstrating leadership, innovation and a commitment to excellence in client service.Karbon Excellence Award for Client Excellence shortlisted entries:Ask The Boss, UKBlueprint Accounting, CanadaBNA CPAs & Advisors, USCLM Accountants - Advice Centre, AustraliaJanke LLP, CanadaPescatore Cooper, PL, USPropel Business Group, AustraliaKarbon Excellence Award for Breakthrough Firm of the YearAwarded to HD Davis CPAs, USThis award honors an accounting firm that demonstrates remarkable achievement within its first year of implementing Karbon. HD Davis CPAs have had a breakthrough year, with success across areas of innovation, operational efficiency, culture, client services, and impact to their wider community.Karbon Excellence Award for Practice ExcellenceAwarded to Platform Accounting Group, USThe Practice Excellence category is the major award and recognizes an accounting firm that is creating extraordinary outcomes through outstanding leadership and innovation, demonstrated by sustained success and growth.Karbon Excellence Award for Practice Excellence shortlisted entries:Air Accounting, AustraliaAvalon Accounting, CanadaHD Davis CPAs, US1 Accounts Online, UKIridium Business Solutions, South AfricaGauvreau Accounting Tax Law Advisory, CanadaAprio, USGrowthLab Financial, US 