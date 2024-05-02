I-64 bridge reopened following fiery crash in Wayne County

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge inspectors gave a bridge on Interstate 64 a clean bill of health following a multiple vehicle crash on the span on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.



A crash involving at least two large trucks occurred on the westbound I-64 bridge over Spring Valley Road at about 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2024. One of the trucks burst into flames.



Law enforcement and WVDOH crews quickly shut down the interstate and diverted traffic onto US 60 to put out the fire and allow WVDOH bridge crews to assess the damage. Rob Pennington, P.E., District Engineer for WVDOH District 2, said the concrete bridge deck received only minor damage from the blaze and actually served to insulate the steel beams underneath from the heat.



“We’re very fortunate, given the magnitude of the crash,” Pennington said. “We’re pretty lucky the fire didn’t get to the structural steel.”



One westbound lane reopened at about 8 p.m. All lanes were open by 10 p.m.





