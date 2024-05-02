Usherpa Now The Mortgage Collaborative Preferred Partner

Chris Harrington

The industry’s leading CRM is now available to hundreds of mortgage companies.

We are thrilled to add Usherpa as a preferred partner.” — Melissa Langdale, President and COO, TMC

DENVER, CO, USA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the mortgage industry’s first customer Relationship Engagement Platform (REP), announced today that the company and its SmartCRM have been vetted by The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), one of the largest mortgage cooperatives in the country. Usherpa is now a preferred partner to TMC’s growing network of mortgage lenders that account for approximately 10% of the mortgage volume originated in the US.

“We are very excited to be added as a preferred partner and looking forward to serving TMC member lenders,” said Usherpa CEO and co-founder Chris Harrington. “At a time when growing loan volume and market share are top lender concerns, our technology provides a proven solution that has helped many other lenders grow their businesses, even in the toughest markets.”

According to TMC’s 2024 “Pulse of the Network” survey of 2,000 industry executives, finding new business development opportunities to grow volume and market share ranked first among the Top 5 most critically important issues facing mortgage lenders in 2024.

Over the past 25 years, Usherpa has helped tens of thousands of loan officers and hundreds of companies boost their bottom line with its intuitive SmartCRM and Done-For-You marketing automation, ultimately growing into the largest privately held CRM company in the home finance industry.

Lender studies have shown that Usherpa users double their production, converting 46% more prospects and increasing repeat business by 57% year over year. In addition, the company’s SmartScoreTM AI technology finds past customers in LO portfolios that have a 360% greater likelihood of refinancing and a 297% greater chance of applying for a new purchase mortgage.

Usherpa’s custom reporting dashboard gives loan officers all of the contact’s information, making it simple to call, text, make a note, or take action on each lead. For branch managers and corporate executives, it offers dynamic reporting and unprecedented visibility into the actions taken by their loan production team. Beyond that, Usherpa’s platform includes powerful Done-For-You marketing automation tools that serve to keep borrowers engaged not only during the origination process, reducing loan fallout significantly, but continually after funding – building strong repeat and refer business.

Usherpa’s SmartCRM Relationship Engagement Platform has maintained unmatched loyalty and longevity. Many members have been with the company for no less than a decade (and in some cases, over twenty years). Among new members, Usherpa maintains a retention rate of over 90% at the 90-day mark.

“The Mortgage Collaborative prides itself on having best in class preferred partners that help our lenders lower their cost of origination, improve their customer experience, and retain their best Loan Officers so that they can easily compete with even the largest lenders,” said Melissa Langdale, TMC’s President and COO. “We are thrilled to add Usherpa as a preferred partner.”

About Usherpa

Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC at the second largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Customer Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Usherpa’s marketing automation and SmartScore AI technology was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Tech100 lists. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists, a feat it repeated in 2023 and 2024. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.