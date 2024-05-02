I Am Unbreakable® Magazine Newest Cover Girl Crushes Confidence
The I Am Unbreakable® Magazine Cover Story Reveals Lisa Bilyeu's Secrets to Crushing Confidence
Lisa Bilyeu's I Am Unbreakable® cover story shares powerful insights about confidence, relationships, social media, generational change, Wonder Women (of course) and so much more.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The I Am Unbreakable® Elevating Women New Cover Story Reveals Lisa Bilyeu's Secrets to Building Confidence and Embracing Personal Growth
— Adrianne Fekete, Founder and CEO, I Am Unbreakable® Magazine
If you’re a fan of Lisa Bilyeu, get ready to elevate your game with these expert tips.
A radical confidence creator, and a leading voice for female empowerment and self-driven change, is what makes Lisa Bilyeu a true rockstar. And it’s only the true rockstars of impact that land on the cover of The I Am Unbreakable® Magazine.
Lisa is an entrepreneur, producer, best-selling author, public speaker, and host. She co-founded the billion-dollar brand Quest Nutrition and is co-founder and president of Impact Theory Studios, a revolutionary, digital-first studio that produces wildly entertaining and original content focusing on themes of confidence and empowerment.
“Lisa’s cover story shares powerful insights about confidence, relationships, social media, generational change, Wonder Women (of course) and so much more,” says Adrianne Fekete, Founder and CEO, I Am Unbreakable® Global Media.
Lisa Bilyeu emerged into the world as a testament to the power of action over inherent traits like confidence. Through her insightful observations and her own journey, she authored a book that resonates deeply with women from all walks of life who battle with self-assurance. Lisa's revelations unveiled an intriguing truth; confidence is often perceived as an innate gift, yet in reality, it is forged in the fires of boldness and perseverance.
“Her philosophy is authentic and profound: it is not the confident who take action, but rather, the act of stepping up to challenges that cultivates confidence. Amidst the spotlight and the applause, even women who shine on stages before thousands can harbour inner battles with confidence. Lisa understands that recognition of this struggle is rare; most people refrain from admitting their doubts, further cloaking the commonality of the issue,” says Fekete.
Bilyeu has built a global audience while creating an impressive slate of content that has been viewed over half-a-billion times. This includes her hit digital series Women of Impact, a show that features extraordinary guests who, through their stories and expertise, help viewers build their confidence.
“Lisa’s work is a beacon of hope and a manual for the action-driven emergence of self-belief. Simply put, her work underscores her own transformative journey from quiet introspection to becoming a leading voice for empowerment and self-driven change,” says Fekete.
“As a fellow confidence creator, I absolutely love Lisa’s fearlessness, courage, and innovative vibe. Her book, Radical Confidence, is a must read because empowered women, empower women,” adds Adrianne.
The widely read magazine will feature Bilyeu in its Spring 2024 edition and which will be available globally on the Apple Store, Google Play and various digital newsstands. I Am Unbreakable® Global Media brings together the most influential, diverse, thought-leaders, disruptors, entrepreneurs, innovators in business, finance, technology, and entertainment to leverage their combined expertise. They demonstrate resilience, exemplary leadership, while always remaining true to their vision and themselves. The brand is committed to amplifying voices that create a positive impact worldwide.
Magazine: https://iamunbreakable.com/magazine/
Visit The I Am Unbreakable® Magazine today to learn how empowered women empower women: www.iamunbreakable.com
For media interviews contact:
Paul Fitzgerald
Publicist | I Am Unbreakable® Global Media
1-289-795-6176
paul@saltandpeppermediainc.com
Adrianne Fekete
I Am Unbreakable® Global Media
1-416-884-5100
Adrianne Fekete
I Am Unbreakable® Global Media
+1 416-884-5100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other