Delabs Games Teams Up with Arbitrum to Target Web3 Gaming Market with Ethereum Layer 2 Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delabs Games has announced a partnership with Arbitrum to provide their game users with Web3 gaming services featuring low transaction costs and fast transfer speeds.
Arbitrum is a Layer 2 solution aimed at addressing Ethereum's scalability issues. It notably offers low transaction costs and fast transfer speeds, ranking fifth in total value locked (TVL) in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
Delabs Games plans to onboard upcoming Web3 titles, Metabolts and Space Frontier, onto Arbitrum. Furthermore, Rumble Racing Star, a multiplayer racing game launched in February of this year, is set to migrate to Arbitrum as well. Additionally, the Delabs token, $GAME, is targeted for launch this year as an ERC-20 token.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Arbitrum, which holds world-class Ethereum Layer 2 technology. By leveraging Arbitrum's robust technological infrastructure and the advanced solutions it offers, we aim to solidify Delabs Games' technical infrastructure. Additionally, we are committed to delivering outstanding accessibility and cutting-edge gaming experiences in our games," Joonmo Kwon, CEO of Delabs Games.
“We are excited to welcome DeLabs to the Arbitrum ecosystem. With an aligned vision to ignite the Web3 gaming scene, Arbitrum and DeLabs will join hands to build a premiere ecosystem for web3 gaming with Arbitrum technology,” commented Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at Arbitrum Foundation.
Meanwhile, Delabs Games is also hastening the launch of Web3 gaming services scheduled for the second half of the year. Space Frontier, being prepared by Delabs Games, is a space refugee survival game set against the backdrop of space where players develop planets, engage in battles with invaders, and strive to survive as humanity's survivors.
Metabolts is a collectible role-playing game (RPG) being developed by the creators of the popular RPG 'King's Raid'. It implements unique and charismatic characters, and enlists famous Japanese voice actors to enhance character immersion.
For more detailed updates about Delabs Games, visit their official website or X channel.
YOHAN CHUNG
Arbitrum is a Layer 2 solution aimed at addressing Ethereum's scalability issues. It notably offers low transaction costs and fast transfer speeds, ranking fifth in total value locked (TVL) in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market.
Delabs Games plans to onboard upcoming Web3 titles, Metabolts and Space Frontier, onto Arbitrum. Furthermore, Rumble Racing Star, a multiplayer racing game launched in February of this year, is set to migrate to Arbitrum as well. Additionally, the Delabs token, $GAME, is targeted for launch this year as an ERC-20 token.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Arbitrum, which holds world-class Ethereum Layer 2 technology. By leveraging Arbitrum's robust technological infrastructure and the advanced solutions it offers, we aim to solidify Delabs Games' technical infrastructure. Additionally, we are committed to delivering outstanding accessibility and cutting-edge gaming experiences in our games," Joonmo Kwon, CEO of Delabs Games.
“We are excited to welcome DeLabs to the Arbitrum ecosystem. With an aligned vision to ignite the Web3 gaming scene, Arbitrum and DeLabs will join hands to build a premiere ecosystem for web3 gaming with Arbitrum technology,” commented Nina Rong, Head of Ecosystem Development at Arbitrum Foundation.
Meanwhile, Delabs Games is also hastening the launch of Web3 gaming services scheduled for the second half of the year. Space Frontier, being prepared by Delabs Games, is a space refugee survival game set against the backdrop of space where players develop planets, engage in battles with invaders, and strive to survive as humanity's survivors.
Metabolts is a collectible role-playing game (RPG) being developed by the creators of the popular RPG 'King's Raid'. It implements unique and charismatic characters, and enlists famous Japanese voice actors to enhance character immersion.
For more detailed updates about Delabs Games, visit their official website or X channel.
YOHAN CHUNG
Delabs Games
+821032305517 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other