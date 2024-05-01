WorkSafeBC—Workers’ Compensation Board of B.C.

Hereby gives notice of proposed amendments to the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation (BC reg. 296/97, as amended)

WorkSafeBC is holding a virtual public hearing on proposed amendments to Part 6, Substance Specific Requirements – Combustible Dusts of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation.

The virtual public hearing will be streamed live on May 14, 2024, in two sessions. The first will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

View the virtual public hearing sessions live:

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.– worksafebc.com/live-11am

• 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.– worksafebc.com/live-3pm

Participating in the Public Hearing Process

We welcome your feedback on the proposed amendments. All feedback received will be presented to

WorkSafeBC’s Board of Directors for their consideration.

You can provide feedback in the following ways:

1. Register to speak at the hearing via telephone

To register, please call 604.232.7744 or toll free in B.C. at 1.866.614.7744. One presentation from an organization or individual will be permitted.

If you aren’t able to register, please watch the hearing using the above link as there will be an opportunity for you to call in at the end of the list of pre-registered speakers.

2. Online feedback

Written submissions can be made online until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, via the WorkSafeBC website at worksafebc.com/law-policy or via e-mail at ohsregfeedback@worksafebc.com.

More information on the proposed amendments and how to participate in the virtual public hearing can be found on WorkSafeBC’s website at worksafebc.com.