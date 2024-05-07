HES Renewables to Bring Solar Energy to Ballast Point Brewery
The San Diego Solar Company Will Top Off the Brewery with a Commercial Solar SystemSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HES Renewables has completed the solar design and approval processes and now prepares to install a commercial solar system onto one of the most successful craft breweries in San Diego. In a long-standing energy partnership with real estate company H.G. Fenton, HES Renewables has been engaged to build a large-scale commercial solar system atop the Ballast Point brewery in San Diego. The system will soon be producing electricity to brew Ballast Point beer with energy from the sun.
HES Renewables is steadily adding more solar systems and solar + energy storage systems to businesses and properties throughout California, but the Ballast Point project stands out because of the famous and popular company as well as for the sheer size of the two-rooftop system.
In a city known for craft beers, Ballast Point stands high as one of the grand successes. The popular beer is brewed in San Diego, very near the Miramar air base. While beer drinkers may appreciate the craft that goes into the beers, they might not understand the energy appetite of a brewing facility. Because of the high energy needs, the HES Renewables team modeled out a system that would capitalize on the large roof space available. The team nearly maxed out the roofs in the design of a 1,032 kilowatt system. The system will incorporate 2,400 430-watt panels and stretch nearly end-to-end across two large rooftops.
This is another San Diego commercial solar system that the HES Renewables team will want to show off. The team has been expanding its case study coverage of its systems and the Ballast Point solar system is sure to get a timelapse video as well as a case study. HES Renewables has been posting the case studies on its website as well as posting on LinkedIn to show its social media followers some of the innovations it has brought to California solar projects. The Ballast Point project is another in the list of properties in which real estate company H.G. Fenton has incorporated solar.
With so many craft beverage companies in San Diego, the Ballast Point system is not the first HES Renewables solar system to top a brewing company. Recently, Harland Brewing Co in Scripps Ranch got its HES Renewables solar system (also an H.G. Fenton property). Boochcraft, a craft maker of hard kombucha, just had the initial rooftop installation completed and will also get a new carport, covered with solar panels, to complete that project. And many years back the HES Renewables team designed and installed solar for the Nickel Beer Company in Julian, California.
HES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.
