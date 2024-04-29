HES Renewables Releases New Company Video
Ross Williams is the President and CEO of two top San Diego solar companies. Here he is interviewed for a new video about the rebrand and expansion of HES Renewables.
San Diego Solar Company Principals Discuss Rebranding and Company Growth
...to really highlight that project and really show the future of energy independence.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HES Renewables recently released a new video that summarizes many of the evolutionary changes the team has enacted over the previous year. Company principals Ross Williams, President and CEO, Wenjie Chen, Vice President, and Brett Reischman, Construction Manager, all share their insights on the company today and looking ahead into the future.
The most visible change was the incorporation of the group as a new company and subsequent re-branding in 2023. HES Commercial, Inc. DBA HES Renewables was announced in May of 2023 after outgrowing its position as a division of HES Solar. The new company was formed to better serve the unique needs of commercial clients in California with “...a more focused approach and a better client experience, so that we can cover all of our clients’ needs. Instead of just solar: energy storage, EV charging, and everything that’s energy-related.” - Wenjie Chen.
At the same time, strong efforts increased the company’s capacity, as well as the employee headcount, as the new name and logo were being coined. Most of the HES Renewables clients engage the group to design and install more than one system. That client satisfaction - and client retention - combined with new efforts to reach new businesses in California has led to growth. “We’ve effectively doubled in size and we’re really excited to see this team gel and knock out projects like this. It’s exciting to see.” - Ross Williams.
While the office team of designers, project managers, and others has grown, the crews have grown even more rapidly. Principles integral to the HES Renewables crew philosophy has allowed the crews to retain technicians, hire from within, and develop leadership and career skills. The approach has infused each crew with a winning approach. “I guarantee you [that] Jesus, who’s standing over there right now, he does not want anybody else working on this job but his crew, because he takes such pride in what he does. And every single one of my leads are like that; they all take a lot of pride in what they do, and to make sure that it’s done correctly.” - Brett Reischman.
The video touches on the innovation of the company. Looking to maximize functionality and cost savings, HES Renewables stays on the leading edge of energy technology. The team recently brought microgrid technology to two new territories, and in Carpinteria the ribbon-cutting ceremony drew some big names. “The mayor came out, a lot of the city [government executives] came out, to really highlight that project and really show the future of energy independence.” - Wenjie Chen
The HES Renewables team stands ready to bring multiple benefits to businesses in California. “...it’s not unnatural for us to propose and install those [microgrid] types of systems and I think as time goes on, and the grid becomes smarter, those projects will become more and more common, especially when you add the EV fleets and infrastructure into the equation.” - Ross Williams.
The video was produced through a partnership with Rexel who also filmed a separate video highlighting their solar clients (which include HES Renewables) and their construction and solar hardware and equipment distribution business.
About HES Renewables
HES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.
