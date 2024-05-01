HES Renewables Expands Los Angeles Territory Effort
San Diego Commercial Solar Company Hires Kirstin Bement to Drive the Push into the LA Market
Nearly every company with a building in California will benefit hugely from a solar and energy storage system.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HES Renewables, a commercial solar, energy storage, and EV charging station installer based in San Diego, is increasing its efforts and presence in the Los Angeles market. The company recently hired solar industry professional Kirstin Bement as the first of its Los Angeles-based employees. Bement will take on the role of Territory Sales Manager for the Los Angeles area, a role created specifically for the push north.
HES Renewables, previously working exclusively out of its San Diego-based headquarters, has a history of building commercial solar and solar + energy storage projects far north and east of San Diego County, including several projects in Los Angeles County. Leveraging on Mr. Bement’s 19 years of solar industry experience, HES Renewables expects to increase its ability to service portfolio clients in the LA area and meet the needs of the region. Solar system design will remain in-house and based out of the San Diego office. Installation crews, both mechanical crews and electrical crews, will be sourced from the San Diego HQ, with future expansion plans to include Los Angeles-based crews.
As more businesses discover the benefits of a commercial solar system as well as the added functionality gained by adding commercial energy storage to solar, the prospect of increasing solar installations in Los Angeles looks positive.
One multi-family solar system already built in Los Angeles County is the carport and EV Charging stations that HES Renewables designed and installed for the Vineyard Apartments at Porter Ranch community. These solar carports for apartments provide power for the residents, shaded parking spaces, and power for the EV Charging stations.
One of HES Renewables’ farthest-north projects was built for BEGA North America, in Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County. This system incorporates two solar systems on two rooftops and two complete Tesla Megapack energy storage systems. This solar + storage system was designed with microgrid functionality, which allows the entire operation to remain powered and online even during a grid outage.
Out to the east, HES Renewables recently designed and installed a solar and energy storage system, again incorporating a Tesla Megapack, for the Mathis Bros. Furniture showroom in Indio, California, which is in Riverside County. This system also takes advantage of the added functionality of a microgrid arrangement.
It should be noted that HES Renewables was a pioneer not only in Virtual Net Metering in California, but also in bringing microgrid solar systems to the California areas mentioned above. “I’m excited about our latest expansion action to bring more solar and more renewable energy production to California,” said Ross Williams, CEO and President of HES Renewables. “The state has set ambitious renewable energy goals and needs more commercial solar systems to reach those goals. The fantastic news is that building a commercial solar system in California is a huge financial win with a very short payback period.”
“Nearly every company with a building in California will benefit hugely from a solar and energy storage system,” added Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “When companies run the numbers they’re amazed at the savings solar will bring. The state and federal tax incentives also greatly lower the up-front investment. With our expansion into Los Angeles, we will be able to share these great benefits with more companies.”
HES Renewables continues to install solar panels on more business, multi-family, warehouse, and non-profit building rooftops throughout California. The expansion efforts into the Los Angeles market are expected to allow the solar installer to increase its growth rate and to better do its part to bring the financial benefits of solar energy to more California businesses.
About HES Renewables
HES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.
For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com
