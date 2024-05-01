Comer Announces Hearing on the District of Columbia’s Response to Radical, Antisemitic, and Unlawful Protests at GWU

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) will hold a full committee hearing titled “Oversight of D.C.’s Response to Unlawful Activity and Antisemitism.” The Committee will seek answers from District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Pamela Smith on the city’s response to the ongoing radical, antisemitic, and unlawful protests occurring at George Washington University and surrounding public lands.

“The House Oversight Committee is deeply concerned over reports indicating the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department rejected George Washington University’s request for help in removing the radical, antisemitic, and unlawful protestors occupying the campus and surrounding public lands. MPD’s refusal to assist GWU in their efforts to protect the Jewish student body is disturbing and unacceptable. To fulfill our responsibly to oversee the District of Columbia and its affairs, the Committee will hold a hearing next week and seek answers from local leaders on steps being taken to ensure this unlawful activity ends,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Hearing on “Oversight of D.C.’s Response to Unlawful Activity and Antisemitism.”

DATE: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

TIME: 1:00 PM EST

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

INVITED WITNESSES:

Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia

Pamela Smith, Chief, Metropolitan Police Department

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.