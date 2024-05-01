New Haven Barracks / Possession of Cocaine

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5000897

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024, at 2326 hours

INCIDENT: LOCATION: US Route 7 / Stage Road

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Heather M. Dragon

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers located a vehicle that was reported to have been operating erratically in the Auto Creek parking lot in the Town of Ferrisburgh. One of the passengers in the vehicle was identified as Heather M. Dragon (49) of Colchester, VT. Investigation revealed Dragon was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Dragon was issued a citation on April 30, 2024, to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.