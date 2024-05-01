New Haven Barracks / Possession of Cocaine
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5000897
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: February 23, 2024, at 2326 hours
INCIDENT: LOCATION: US Route 7 / Stage Road
TOWN: Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Heather M. Dragon
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 23, 2024, at approximately 2326 hours, Troopers located a vehicle that was reported to have been operating erratically in the Auto Creek parking lot in the Town of Ferrisburgh. One of the passengers in the vehicle was identified as Heather M. Dragon (49) of Colchester, VT. Investigation revealed Dragon was found to be in possession of cocaine.
Dragon was issued a citation on April 30, 2024, to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/21/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.