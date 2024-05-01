The Audio Developer Conference Announces the Return of the ADC Mentorship Program for 2024

Applications are now open for mentors and mentees of the audio developer community.

Last year was a rousing success as we were able to match over 150 participants in our first year of the program. The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive!”
— Derek Heimlich, Director of the ADC Mentorship Program
SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The volunteer organizers behind the Annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC) are excited to announce the return of the ADC Mentorship Program for 2024. The ADC Mentorship Program is centered around the Audio Developer Conference (ADC) to help encourage interaction between experienced audio software community members, and those who are just joining.

ADC Mentorship Program goals include fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment, encouraging communication in the audio developer community, and promoting diversity among members. Mentors will give back to the community that they’ve been involved in for years and make valuable contributions to the participants' development. Mentees will get guidance and advice for navigating a career in the audio industry.

“It’s been a privilege to take part as a mentor in the ADC Mentorship Program," says mentor Matt Phillips, Founder of Phillips Audio Designs. "I’ve truly enjoyed being able to give something back to the developer community. The mentor/mentee relationship is a two-way street, and I’ve gained just as much from the experience as I hope my mentees have.”

Selected mentors and mentees will be paired together in July and agree to commit to three one-hour calls over the five-month duration of the program. There is no fee to participate in the program. Mentors and mentees volunteer their time, and the ADC Mentorship Program simply provides a framework for matching mentors with mentees.

Derek Heimlich, Director of the ADC Mentorship Program, shares, "Last year was a rousing success as we were able to match over 150 participants in our first year of the program. The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, and the key to the success of the program came down to the generosity of the mentors and the eagerness and preparation of the mentees. We are very excited to kick off the program this year!"

Applications to become a mentor or mentee in the ADC Mentorship Program are now open and will close on June 1st, 2024. For more information please visit the ADC Mentorship Program website at https://audio.dev/mentorship/

Save the Date for ADC24 in Bristol, UK
Mark your calendars for the 10th Audio Developer Conference (ADC) on November 11-13th, 2024, in Bristol, UK. ADC24 will be a hybrid conference, offering both in-person and online experiences. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest insights in audio development. Subscribe to the ADC newsletter and be the first to hear about our call for papers, ticket sales, and sponsorship opportunities.
https://audio.dev/newsletter/

About Audio Developer Conference / ADC24
The Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event that serves as an educational and resource hub for audio developers worldwide. It is an annual gathering dedicated to celebrating the diverse spectrum of audio development technologies, spanning music applications, game audio, audio processing, and embedded systems. ADC's core mission is to empower attendees to develop new skills and foster a network that bolsters their career advancement. It also serves as a bridge between academic research and industry collaboration. Discover more at www.audio.dev.

