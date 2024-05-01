Native Plant Sale by California Native Plant Society May 4th and 5th

This is a press release from the North Coast Chapter of the California Native Plant Society:

Plants for sale at the nursery of the California Native Plant Society. Credit: Sharon King

The North Coast Chapter of the California Native Plant Society (CNPS) is holding its annual spring native plant sale at their nursery on Saturday May 4 (by appointment only) and Sunday May 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The CNPS volunteer-run nursery is located at Freshwater Farms Reserve (5851 Myrtle Ave., Eureka), a Northcoast Regional Land Trust property.

Due to limited onsite parking, attendance will be limited on Saturday May 4th and pre-sign up is required: https://northcoastcnpsnursery.org/sale/

On Sunday, May 5th, the sale is open to all, without the need to sign up beforehand.

The website also provides a list of all plants offered at the start of the sale and information about each kind of plant.

In addition to the plants that CNPS has grown and will provide, five local native plant growers (Samara Restoration, Beresford’s Bulbs, Lost Foods, Bob Vogt Trees, Brants Plants) will be providing additional plant varieties. Expect a wide assortment of native plants: colorful annuals; perennials to provide flower and foliage color for sun, shade and in-between; grasses to add form and year-round interest to your landscape; shrubs that attract wildlife; and native bulbs for extra seasonal splash. All these plants are available for gardeners to plant in their local yards, complimenting a variety of habitat types or growing conditions.

Checks or cash are the preferred method of payment. Credit cards will be accepted.

Please bring your own box to transport your plants home.

Also on this weekend, visit CNPS’s 42nd Annual Wildflower Show at the Jefferson Community Center.

Seaside daisy. Credit: Sharon King