Rellevate Inc. Selected by Mayville School District to Offer Rellevate PayCard with Pay Any-Day to District Employees
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a pioneering digital fintech company committed to empowering Americans through leading-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, has been selected by Mayville School District in Mayville WI, to provide Paycards to their school district employees.
“We are excited to begin implementing Rellevate’s technology to offer a Financial Wellness Benefit to assist in resolving short-term cash flow concerns for our employees,” said Scott Sabol, District Administrator at Mayville School District in Mayville, WI. Providing this benefit demonstrates our commitment to the well-being of our dedicated employees and the community we share.”
“We look forward to working with Mayville School District to bring our disbursement services and Earned Wage Access solution, such as the Rellevate PayCard and Pay Any-Day, to their employees,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. Rellevate is committed to K-12 School Districts and their employees who make such an important contribution to their communities, assisting in both simplifying the School District’s payroll process and employees’ access to their pay when they need it.”
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering middle and lower-income Americans through innovative digital banking and payment services that allow them to access, move, and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services offered primarily via employers and the public sector, includes the Pay Every-Day Solution, Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Bill Pay, & Money Send, Rellevate PayCard, Disbursement Products, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate’s digital financial services, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
About Mayville School District
We serve approximately 1,000 students in three schools with a commitment to providing a quality educational environment and experience for the young people of Mayville Wisconsin and the surrounding area.
