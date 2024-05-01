MPD Makes Two Arrests for Armed Robberies

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announced the arrest of a man and a teenage male for two Southeast armed robberies that occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victims while displaying handguns and took property from the victims. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

At Approximately 11:15 a.m. in the Unit block of 49th Street, Southeast CCN:24064576

At Approximately 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of B Street, Southeast CCN:24064752

A short time after the armed robbery on B Street, Prince George’s County officers located and arrested two of the four suspects after they bailed out of a stolen vehicle. Evidence from the above robberies was located inside of the stolen vehicle. A handgun was also recovered.

16-year-old Leonard Myles of Southeast, D.C., who is being charged as an adult, and 18-year-old Saivon Davis of no fixed address, were arrested and charged with the above offenses. They were also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the suspects were involved in multiple robberies in a neighboring Maryland jurisdiction.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

