EY Announces Devin Daly of Impel as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New York Award Finalist
EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future
I couldn’t be prouder of our people, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as a finalist alongside such an innovative group of business leaders from across the region.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Devin Daly of Impel was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 New York Award finalist. The program celebrates entrepreneurs from New York and Connecticut. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized the daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.
— Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, Impel
Daly was one of 43 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“Our mission at Impel is to drive the auto industry forward by enabling dealers, manufacturers and third-party marketplaces to harness the power of AI to transform the retail experience,” said Daly. “While this award is a recognition of our performance, it’s really a testament to the incredible grit, passion, and inventiveness of the amazing team of employees we have at Impel, who work tirelessly to make our collective vision a reality. I couldn’t be prouder of our people, and I’m honored and humbled to be selected as a finalist alongside such an innovative group of business leaders from across the region.”
Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 18th during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November.
About Impel
Impel offers automotive dealers, OEMs, and third-party marketplaces the industry’s leading AI-powered customer lifecycle management platform. The company’s omnichannel solution leverages proprietary consumer behavioral data and generative conversational AI to deliver hyper-personalized experiences at every touchpoint. Impel’s fully integrated platform works seamlessly with all major website, CRM, and DMS platforms. To date, the company has delivered more than 19 billion consumer interactions, influencing more than $5 billion in Sales and Service revenue across 51 countries. To learn more about Impel, visit impel.ai.
