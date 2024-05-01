Christenson Transportation Announces Kevin Bergman Joins as Director of Fleet Services
With over 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, Bergman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christenson Transportation is thrilled to announce the addition of Kevin Bergman to its team as the new Director of Fleet Services. With over 25 years of experience in the transportation industry, Bergman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.
As the Director of Fleet Services, Kevin will be responsible for determining the specifications of trucks and trailers, maintenance of over three hundred trucks and trailers, and the buying and selling of trucks and trailers that are no longer needed. Kevin’s proven track record of success in managing fleet operations and maximizing efficiency will be a valuable asset to the organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Bergman to the Christenson Transportation team. His vast experience and dedication make him the perfect fit for our company as we continue to expand. Kevin’s passion for the industry and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly drive success for our organization,” said Don Christenson, CEO and President of Christenson Transportation.
Bergman's appointment as Director of Fleet Services underscores Christenson Transportation's commitment to providing top-notch transportation services to its clients. With his leadership, Christenson Transportation looks forward to enhancing its fleet operations and continuing delivering exceptional service to its customers.
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards, and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
