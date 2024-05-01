2024 Roadmap for the RV Market: An Expert-Led Look at The Future of the RV Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exclusive online event scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 2 p.m. ET, join a panel of industry leaders for a comprehensive webinar that delves into the 2024 trends and future projections for the RV and camping market. This webinar, titled "2024 Roadmap: Exploring Trends & Future Projections for the RV Market," is essential for anyone involved in or interested in the recreational vehicle industry.
Hosted by: Harvest Hosts
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 2 p.m. ET
Location: Live on Zoom
Panelists Include:
- Trey Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Jayco, a seasoned professional with over two decades in the RV industry.
- Scott Bahr, President of Cairn Consulting Group, who brings over 30 years of market research expertise, particularly in the RV and outdoor sectors.
- Wes Clark, COO of Harvest Hosts, recognized for his role in propelling the company to be the fastest-growing travel company.
Webinar Highlights:
- Insightful Discussion on the RV and Camping Industry Outlook for 2024 and beyond
- Actionable Strategies for Dealerships to Increase Sales
- Advanced Tools to Stay Ahead of the Competition in a Rapidly Evolving Market
This panel discussion will not only highlight key trends but also equip participants with strategic insights and practical tools to thrive in the evolving landscape of the RV market.
Attendance is open to industry veterans and newcomers alike. This webinar promises to be an invaluable resource sharing what lies ahead for the RV and camping industry in 2024. To learn more about this event, please click here.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
Contact:
Marketing Team
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
Contact:
Marketing Team
Harvest Hosts
marketing@harvesthosts.com
