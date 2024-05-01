FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 1, 2024

Small Businesses Invited to the 2024 Training and Matchmaker Event “Government to Business: Reaching New Heights”

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Small businesses throughout New England and New York will have the opportunity to meet government agencies and prime contractors, as well as representatives from state, federal and local resources, at the 2024 DoD Northeast Regional Training and Matchmaker Event being held May 15th and 16th at the Hilton Lake Champlain in Burlington.

Hosted by the Vermont APEX Accelerator in partnership with the Department of Defense Northeast Regional Council, and sponsored by BAE Systems Inc. and the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the event will feature networking opportunities, informative training sessions, and a series of ten-minute-long, pre-scheduled, and industry-code-matched one-on-one appointments.

“We are very excited to be hosting this matchmaker event, which will be an invaluable opportunity for small businesses to network, learn, and gain business, and a chance for prime contractors and government agencies to fulfill purchasing requirements,” said Joanne Spaulding, Director of the Vermont APEX Accelerator.

The event will feature informative workshops to help small businesses successfully prepare and compete for government contracts. These valuable sessions, led by government agencies and key industry leaders, will cover subjects such as socio-economic certifications, cybersecurity requirements, how to work with specific federal agencies, and understanding requirements to become a successful subcontractor, and much more. Businesses will also have the opportunity to meet with local and New England resources and obtain one-on-one consultations with APEX Accelerator personnel. Small Business Professional Training (SBP) for primes and government (Buyers) will also be offered.

A networking reception will be held at the end of the first day, May 15th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. This event will offer a chance for procurement professionals and small businesses to get an early start on introductions before the matchmaking sessions take place the following day.

To register for this event and gather more information, please visit www.vermontapexbusinessmatchmaker.com. Registration provides full event access to both days. Please contact (802) 828-5237 or Denise.Nelson@vermont.gov for more information.