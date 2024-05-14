For Immediate Release

May 14, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Park-2-Park”

$9,700 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Brandon, Vt. – Brandon residents will soon be able to enjoy a revitalized alley and improved connection between two beloved parks thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The Park-2-Park campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the Downtown Brandon Alliance.

“Inviting and vibrant public spaces are essential to the health and well-being of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Park-2-Park Project will create an inclusive space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy a renewed area of downtown Brandon.”

If the campaign reaches its $9,700 goal by June 15, 2024 the “Park-2-Park” Project will receive a matching grant of $19,400 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will seamlessly link Historic Central Park and Kennedy Park through "Banker's Alley", creating a safe and inviting pedestrian route while also providing easy access to nearby parking facilities. The project will resurface asphalt paving, remove graffiti, restore brick, mount brackets for art installations, add planters, and construct lighted archways.

“The Downtown Brandon Alliance is excited to be working once again with the Town and the Brandon Chamber to complete another beautification project for our downtown. The Park-2-Park campaign is aimed to work toward the goal of the Brandon Greenways, connecting all our parks and greenways with walking paths,” said Devon Fuller, President of Downtown Brandon Alliance. “We are very excited to participate in the state’s Better Places program and include the community in the funding process.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support Brandon’s Park-2-Park alley revitalization project.

Learn more and donate here.