May 3, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Windsor Railyard Recreation”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

WINSDOR, Vt. – Windsor residents will soon be able to enjoy Railyard Recreation, a public space that will transform an underutilized 3-acre site in downtown Windsor into a vibrant community recreation hub thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by the local nonprofit organization Railyard Recreation.

“Access to outdoor recreation opportunities is essential to the health and well-being of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Railyard Recreation project will create an inclusive space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors and a variety of activities in the heart of downtown Windsor.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by June 30, 2024 the Railyard Recreation project will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The project will provide recreational opportunities to residents of all ages and interests by creating a skatepark, pickleball courts, walking paths, dog park and picnic area. The funds raised through the Better Places Program will be used for the purchase and installation of landscaping, benches, picnic tables and grills. The funds raised through this effort are critical to the construction of the project.

"We are so excited to get started on the next phase of transforming a vacant 3-acre lot in the heart of our downtown into a vibrant community recreation hub for all,” said Terry McDonnell.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the Railyard Recreation project in Windsor. Learn more and donate here.