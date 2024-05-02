For Immediate Release

May 2, 2024

Better Places Crowdfunding Campaign Launched for “Cambridge Community Pavilion”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

Jeffersonville, Vt. – Jeffersonville residents will soon be able to enjoy a new community pavilion thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and is led by Deb Nevil of the Cambridge After School Program with support from other school and community groups.

“Communities benefit when they have spaces to come together, and covered outdoor spaces offer extra versatility that extends into all seasons,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Jeffersonville community will benefit from this pavilion project and enjoy it for years to come.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by June 30, 2024 the “Cambridge Community Pavilion” will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will build a large, roofed timber frame pavilion with electrical service. The pavilion will be available for school and community use. Project organizers plan to open the outdoor gathering space for outdoor classrooms, lectures, live music, movie nights, sporting events, community celebrations, birthday parties, picnics, and more for the Cambridge community. This well-built timber frame pavilion will be funded through grants and in-kind donations of labor and materials. It will be erected with community volunteers.

“This pavilion project is going to benefit our whole community. It will be a space for all ages and abilities, for activities from outdoor sports to relaxing lectures.” said Deb Nevil, project leader, “I can’t wait to break ground and gather together!”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and support the Cambridge Pavilion crowdfunding campaign. Learn more and donate here.

