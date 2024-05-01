Busch Shooting Range invites shooters to Introduction to Trap Shooting program May 7

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Whether purely for recreation, competitive sport, or preparation for gamebird hunting, trap shooting can be an ideal way to improve your shotgun skills.

The Missouri Department’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center invites shotgun shooters to Introduction to Trap Shooting, a free program on Tuesday, May 7. The class will be held on the Busch Range’s trap and skeet field from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It is open to ages 11 years and up.

This program is for those who are already familiar with shotguns and want to learn the sport of American Trap. In trap shooting, clay targets are launched into the air away from the shooter using a single mechanical target thrower, or "house". Learning proper leading, timing, and follow through is essential to hit the moving clays.

“Shooting trap opens up an opportunity that can be competitive, practice for hunting, and even bringing the family together on the trap field,” said MDC Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel.

The program starts in the classroom where participants will learn about safety considerations, trap shooting rules, firearm selection, shot size, marksmanship techniques, etiquette, and more. This will be followed by a live shooting session on the trap field where shooters can put their new skills into practice.

Attendees should bring their own firearms and ammunition, but MDC will have some available if needed.

Introduction to Trap Shooting is a free program, however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/46h.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94 in Defiance.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.