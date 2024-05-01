Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 01, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 1, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 358

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1661

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 358

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 408     Rules

HR 414     Appropriations

HR 415     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2248   Transportation

HB 2250   State Government

HB 2251   Transportation

HB 2252   State Government

HB 2253   Health

HB 2254   Housing And Community Development

HB 2255   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2256   State Government

HB 2257   Local Government

HB 2258   Local Government

HB 2259   Local Government

HB 2260   Local Government

HB 2261   Local Government

                   

SB 479      State Government

SB 998      Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 98           To Appropriations

HB 1608      To Appropriations

HB 2097      To Appropriations

HB 2174      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 414        From Appropriations as Committed

 

HB 847        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1172      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2104      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2105      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2150      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2202      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 335

HB 1615

HB 1626

HB 2206

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 6, 2024  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

