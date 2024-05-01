Daily Session Report for Wednesday, May 01, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, May 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

May 1, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Lawrence.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 358

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

HB 1661

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 358

Bills Referred

HR 408 Rules

HR 414 Appropriations

HR 415 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2248 Transportation

HB 2250 State Government

HB 2251 Transportation

HB 2252 State Government

HB 2253 Health

HB 2254 Housing And Community Development

HB 2255 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2256 State Government

HB 2257 Local Government

HB 2258 Local Government

HB 2259 Local Government

HB 2260 Local Government

HB 2261 Local Government

SB 479 State Government

SB 998 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 98 To Appropriations

HB 1608 To Appropriations

HB 2097 To Appropriations

HB 2174 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 414 From Appropriations as Committed

HB 847 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1172 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2104 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2105 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2150 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2202 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 335

HB 1615

HB 1626

HB 2206

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, May 6, 2024 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.