Join with Native Americans & Italian Americans on Next “Solidarity Session – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture”
Working together – Native American and Italian American Communities Unite to Oppose Cancel CultureNORTHVALE, NJ, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, and The Native American Guardian’s Association (“NAGA”), advocating for increased education about Native Americans, jointly announce the next in a series of collaborative sessions bringing Native American, Italian American and other communities together to oppose the pervasive threat of cancel culture. These “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” aim to foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism.
Cancel culture has increasingly become a concerning phenomenon in today's society. It often overlooks the complexities of history and cultural context, leading to the silencing of voices and the erasure of important narratives.
Native American and Italian American communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation in mainstream discourse. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives.
“We are pleased at the collaboration and communication we achieved in the first two Solidarity Sessions,” stated Tony Henson, the new President of NAGA. “We look forward to continuing this effort of working together with our common goal of opposing the cancel culture that affects so many.”
Andre DiMino, President of IAOVC commented, "These Sessions have been a great opportunity to gain a greater understanding of our cultures and the challenges we have faced in dealing with cancel culture. We hope to see many others join in the next Solidarity Session to continue our progress.”
The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7 PM Eastern. Members of the Native American and Italian American communities, as well as allies and supporters, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue.
Registration is required to join the Solidarity Session. Click the link on www.thesolidaritysessions.com to register.
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube