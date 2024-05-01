Join with Native Americans & Italian Americans on Next “Solidarity Session – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture”

NAGA & IAOVC Solidariry Sessions - Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture

Join the next Solidarity Session - www.thesolidaritysessions.com

Working together – Native American and Italian American Communities Unite to Oppose Cancel Culture

NORTHVALE, NJ, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, and The Native American Guardian’s Association (“NAGA”), advocating for increased education about Native Americans, jointly announce the next in a series of collaborative sessions bringing Native American, Italian American and other communities together to oppose the pervasive threat of cancel culture. These “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” aim to foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism.

Cancel culture has increasingly become a concerning phenomenon in today's society. It often overlooks the complexities of history and cultural context, leading to the silencing of voices and the erasure of important narratives.

Native American and Italian American communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation in mainstream discourse. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives.

“We are pleased at the collaboration and communication we achieved in the first two Solidarity Sessions,” stated Tony Henson, the new President of NAGA. “We look forward to continuing this effort of working together with our common goal of opposing the cancel culture that affects so many.”

Andre DiMino, President of IAOVC commented, "These Sessions have been a great opportunity to gain a greater understanding of our cultures and the challenges we have faced in dealing with cancel culture. We hope to see many others join in the next Solidarity Session to continue our progress.”

The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 7 PM Eastern. Members of the Native American and Italian American communities, as well as allies and supporters, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue.

Registration is required to join the Solidarity Session. Click the link on www.thesolidaritysessions.com to register.

About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1

About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.

IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.

Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition
andre@iaovc.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Join with Native Americans & Italian Americans on Next “Solidarity Session – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture”

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Andre DiMino
Italian American ONE VOICE Coalition andre@iaovc.org
Company/Organization
Italian Amrican One Voice Coalition
246B Livingston Street, Suite 200
Northvale, New Jersey, 07647
United States
+1 844-862-8623
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Italian American One Voice Coalition’s ("IAOVC") stated mission is to “secure the rightful representation of Americans of Italian origin and of all peoples whose paths toward social equality have been impeded. The powers of Intellect, Wisdom and Due Process of Law will be brought to bear on all inequities.” In practice, The IAOVC is a nationwide army of anti-bias activists that fight discrimination and defend Italian American heritage. IAOVC’s goal is to act as one united voice when dealing with defamation, discrimination and negative stereotyping of our culture and heritage. IAOVC is different from all other Italian American groups in that its’ primary focus and objective is to educate and fight bias in mass media and combat stereotyping and discrimination against Italian Americans. It is the only national Italian American organization of its type that focuses solely on defending the great heritage and culture of Italian Americans.

More From This Author
Join with Native Americans & Italian Americans on Next “Solidarity Session – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture”
“Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” Next Session Sunday, 4/14/24 - 7 PM EDT – Register Free
Native Americans & Italian Americans Will Hold Second “Solidarity Session – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture”
View All Stories From This Author